Editor’s note: This is the next in a series of Year in Review stories that Reformer staff picked as the 10 biggest news stories of 2022. Another runs on page A4 today.
BRATTLEBORO — The breakup of Rescue Inc. and the town of Brattleboro after 56 years brought in a flood of letters to the editor and subsequent news stories about next steps.
Brattleboro announced in April that “after careful consideration of various options, the Town will be shifting from a private provider to a joint Fire/EMS service, offering patient care from the scene to the hospital with transport service.” The decision had to do with contract disputes between the two parties.
“We will continue to work with remaining member towns to provide the exceptional service that people have come to expect,” Rescue Inc. Head of Operations Drew Hazelton said at the time. “We will obviously need to make sure some operational changes based on Brattleboro’s decision.”
Brattleboro partnered with Golden Cross Ambulance of Claremont, N.H., starting in the new fiscal year on July 1, and hired AP Triton to conducted a feasibility study looking at different models the town could opt for in the future.
“I think its a positive direction the town is moving in and it’s the right direction to move in,” Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said in April. “There certainly will be changes. Are we going to have hiccups? Certainly ... But that’s how we learn and we’ll move on. I don’t see the level of service being any lower than what you see now. I think it will be better.”
Annual costs are estimated by AP Triton to run about $288,000 to return to Rescue Inc., about $91,796 for the town to have a fire-based EMS service with one 24-hour-a-day ambulance and one 10-hour-a-day ambulance, about $629,000 to go with the current model of contracting with a private ambulance provider, and about $309,000 for the town to have two 24-hour-a-day ambulances staffed with one firefighter/paramedic and one firefighter/EMT for each of the three shifts. A third ambulance could be leased or rented by the town to cover rare calls where a third ambulance might be needed.
AP Triton expects the level of EMS care would remain high with any of the models and can be considered a minor factor in future decision making. All four options are considered sustainable and could be adjusted to meet the needs of the community.
In an interview with Peter “Fish” Case on a recent episode of “Vermontitude,” Hazelton said his crews were definitely noticing a difference in call volume without Brattleboro in the mix.
“We haven’t changed any of our staffing models or any of our trucks on the road,” he said. “It’s certainly quieter than it used to be. We haven’t changed any response to our other communities.”
Hazelton and Howard both told Case there could be a path to reunite. Hazelton said town leaders would need to discuss it with his group’s board, and Howard said the town would need to make decisions based on findings from the study.
The study’s findings are going to be discussed at upcoming Select Board meetings. Currently, the board is developing a budget for the next fiscal year.