BRATTLEBORO — The election of Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, to the state's only congressional seat was the county's and the state's top political story in 2022.
Balint, 54, who had served Brattleboro and Windham County for the past eight years in the Vermont Senate, the last four as president pro tempore, easily won election to the congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who moved up the political ladder to the U.S. Senate, with the retirement of longtime Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Balint's election was notable in that she is the first woman Vermont has sent to Washington, and she is the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress as well.
“Tonight we reaffirmed that Vermont and the nation is still a place where anything is possible. We are all so capable of change and promise and progress, and tonight, after 231 years, Vermonters are sending a woman to Congress,” Balint said during a speech in Burlington on election night.
Balint cruised to election in November; her real test was in the August Democratic primary, but even that contest against Lt. Gov. Molly Gray wasn't as close as anticipated, as Balint garnered more than 60 percent of the vote against Gray, a one-term incumbent.
In November, Balint's margin of victory was the same — 60 percent — against another Windham County resident, Liam Madden of Rockingham, the nominal Republican candidate.
With Balint's election to Washington, and the retirement of Sen. Jeanette White of Putney, the county elected two new senators -- Wendy Harrison of Brattleboro and Nader Hashim of Dummerston.
The two Democrats, Harrison, a political neophyte, and Hashim, who served one term in the Vermont House previously, trounced their independent and Republican challengers.
In the various Vermont House races, all 10 Windham County representatives — all either Democrats or independents — were reelected or elected, including Rep. Sara Coffey, Rep. Laura Sibilia, Rep. Leslie Goldman, Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, Rep. Michael Mrowicki, Rep. Emily Long, Rep. Tristan Roberts, Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, Rep. Mollie Burke and Rep. Tristan Toleno.
In statewide races, Windham voters went Democratic in a big way, although like the rest of the state, residents voted to give Republican Gov. Phil Scott a fourth term over challenger Brenda Siegel of Newfane. Scott received 69 percent of the vote, and Siegel 23 percent, statewide.
Another former Windham County resident who grew up in Brattleboro, Mike Pieciak, a Democrat, was overwhelmingly elected state treasurer. He previously served in the Shumlin and Scott administrations.
On the county level, voters reelected Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver and Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, who were both unchallenged. In the only county position where there was a contest, Rep. Carolyn Partridge was elected to one of the county's two assistant judge seats. Partridge chose not to run for reelection to her Windham-3 House seat. Voters reelected incumbent side judge Lamont Barnett.