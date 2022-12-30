ROCKINGHAM — The decades-long uneasy working relationship between the three fire departments that serve the residents of the town of Rockingham hit an ugly patch in the summer and fall of 2022.
One Bellows Falls Village Fire Department firefighter, Lt. Ben Masure, filed a criminal complaint against a Rockingham Volunteer fire Capt. Lawrence "PeeWee" White, saying White assaulted him at the scene of a fatal fire in Rockingham on Aug. 25.
The disagreement was over where various fire trucks should be located as crews and equipment started arriving at the remote scene on Old River Road. The fire took the life of John Shibley, 95, of Old River Road.
Masure, unhappy and frustrated with the lack of action by the Rockingham department to discipline White after the fire, filed a complaint with the Vermont State Police in Westminster, since the alleged assault took place in Rockingham. By year's end, the state police had not made a decision on whether to bring charges.
The confrontation between the two men resulted in a sit-down between the two department's chiefs and Rockingham and Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Scott Pickup. Pickup would only say that the departments were working to clarify some misunderstands and the two departments would continue to work cooperatively.
The third department serving the town is the Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department, which has its own manpower challenges.
But bad feelings between the Bellows Falls and Rockingham departments reached a potentially dangerous point in November, when some Bellows Falls firefighters refused to respond to a large forest fire in Rockingham, as Rockingham Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury continued to make a call for additional help and manpower.
Privately, Bellows Falls firefighters said some fire crew members did refuse to go, while at the same time complaining that Rockingham had called them only toward the tail-end of the fire.
Despite the November brush fire, which escaped into the nearby woods and took more than 40 firefighters from the region to quell in two days, the two departments worked cooperatively and seamlessly at a house fire in Rockingham about a month later.
The history between the two departments stretches back to 1970 when some unhappy Bellows Falls firefighters left the department and established the Rockingham Volunteer department, which serves the rural sections of Rockingham. The Bellows Falls Fire Department serves those residences and businesses within the village limits.
In 2022, the future of the three fire departments is still under discussion, as the town and two villages are pursuing a federal grant that would allow them to hire a planning firm to evaluate firefighting needs and territory in the 5,008-person town.
Adding to the discussion is the fact that the Saxtons River department needs a new fire station, as its current, long-time station is in the flood plain of the Saxtons River and is inadequate space for the department's needs. Efforts by Saxtons River to build a new station have not made much progress.
Meanwhile, White, who went on medical leave the day after the fire for his regular job with the town of Rockingham's highway department, is back on the job, and responding to fires.
Pickup, who has been the municipal manager for two years, acknowledges the history in the departments, but said the town and villages will work through any disagreements. He said he is waiting for the investigation from the Vermont State Police.