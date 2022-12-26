BRATTLEBORO — This past year proved to be a bumpy one for travelers driving on Route 9 between Brattleboro and Wilmington.
Last spring, crews from Pike Industries began digging up the roadway for a $28 million project that included stripping the pavement from the roadbed and replacing six inches of subsurface along the 12.5-mile stretch from Sunset Lake Road in Brattleboro to Sun and Ski Road in Wilmington. The nitty gritty work consisted of milling the existing surface to a specified depth, followed by a first-pass reclamation process that included pulverizing and combing the remaining pavement with the underlying subgrade.
For months that meant dust bowls on dry days and muddy soup on rainy days. And on several occasions, a heavy deluge would create huge craters of potholes that caused an untold number of flat tires, bend rims, damaged shocks and alignment issues for commuters.
Matt Bogaczyk, project manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, acknowledged the roadwork made driving between Brattleboro and Wilmington less than pleasant, especially for folks who use the roadway every day.
“There’s frustration that comes with construction on any road,” he said last spring. “But the benefit here is that it’s basically going to be a brand new roadway.”
Paving for the new roadway began in early summer. The plan called for more than eight inches of new pavement to be layered in three passes, two thick layers of nearly four inches each, with one file “wearing” layer of about an inch. The final layer will be completed next year after winter subsides. Additional work includes maintenance of existing guardrails, with some being replaced, some culvert replacements, ditching, and the installation of a center-line rumble strip at certain points of the road. Signs along the corridor will also be replaced and upgraded to meet current standards.
Once the project is done, Bogaczyk said, other than coming in to do minor patching or watching for cracks or to place a thin layer of pavement, the road shouldn’t require major maintenance for another 20 years.
That doesn’t include additional work along a 3.7 mile section between Marlboro and Brattleboro that will see more work over the coming years, said Bogaczyk.
“There’s a separate project that’s under development currently. It’s really a resiliency project.”
The state has identified five points along the Whetstone Brook that need attention to protect the investment being made into Route 9, he said, and is in response to lessons learned from Tropical Storm Irene, which damaged major sections of the road in 2011.
The mitigation measures under consideration include construction of flood benches to increase flood storage and reduce flood velocities; repairing and reinforcing road embankments where past armoring is failing; removing berms that currently channel flood waters towards the road and increase the risk of road failure from erosion; restoring connectivity to the floodplain by removing sediment bars that prevent flood waters from accessing the floodplain; and restoring flood chutes to divert flood waters away from the road.
The five sites identified include where the brook bends around the parking lot at Marlboro Collision and Towing, near the Marlboro-Brattleboro town line, immediately downstream of Stark Road, across from John McKay’s used car dealership, and just upstream of and under Bridge 51 where the Whetstone Brook passes under Route 9.
“So if and when we get another huge storm, that project is trying to minimize or alleviate any type of of washout issues that could occur,” said Bogaczyk.