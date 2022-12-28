BRATTLEBORO — Late in the year, a tragic fire claimed the life of a well-known local business owner and resulted in the loss of a legendary “watering hole.” It also provoked an outpouring of emotions and tore a hole in the social fabric of the community.
Ray McNeill, owner and founder of McNeill’s Brewery, a fixture on Elliot Street since the early 1990s, died in a fire in his apartment above the brewery on the night of Dec. 2. The next day, the building was torn down because it was determined by the fire department to be structurally unsound, even before the fire had further “compromised” the building.
“Back in June, an engineer had advised that the building was unstable, and that the public shouldn’t be in it anymore and told the owner (McNeill) that he really shouldn’t be living in it,” Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said as the building was being demolished. “But it was his home, and he can decide whether he wants to do that or not. At that time, we determined as a pre-plan for us, that if there was a fire in the building, we wouldn’t enter the building because of the instability of the structure.”
The brewery had been closed since March 2020, before the start of the COVID pandemic, but McNeill had intended to reopen next year, if or when the building was ruled structurally sound.
The day after the fire, people gathered with emotions ranging from shock to anger and sadness as they watched the building being abruptly torn down. “There are a lot of wonderful memories associated with that building,” said Cindy Kane-Fitzgerald of Brattleboro. “I played music in that pub, drank in that pub and made many friends in that pub. It was a wonderful spot. So many wonderful things happened there. It’s going to be a real loss for the community.”
Just around the corner at the River Garden Marketplace, people gathered that day for an emotional pub “singalong” — similar to ones that used to be held monthly at McNeill’s. Friends and longtime patrons sang songs and hoisted a few beers in tribute to the brewery and its owner.
“It was really kind of a clubhouse for Brattleboro for a long time,” said Dan Lydon. “There was a real crowd of regulars that would hang out there all the time, going back to the early ‘90s. And Ray really had the vision to provide that for people. Plus, he made some damn good beer. He was kind of the spearhead for the microbrew movement in this region.”
Through his astute knowledge of the brewing process and his experimental nature, McNeill became a legend in the burgeoning craft beer industry. People visited from all over the country to sample his various concoctions, such as the ESB (Extra Special Bitter), Oatmeal Stout and Dead Horse IPA.
McNeill was also known to play his beloved cello with jazz bands at the brewpub, and would sit for hours pontificating at the bar about beer, politics and a variety of subjects. Many described him as “ornery” or “curmudgeonly,” but always welcoming and inclusive.
“There was a real kind of frontier town atmosphere to Brattleboro, and McNeill’s kind of personified that in that era,” Lydon said. “Ray didn’t take (stuff) from anybody. He ran a house that reflected his personality. More than anything, it was welcoming to all types and all kinds.”
Two weeks after the fire, McNeill’s life was celebrated with song, dance, stories and, of course, beer on “Ray Day” at The Stone Church. Friends, family, employees and patrons filled the Church with memories as photos of Ray and members of the tight-knit McNeill’s “community” were shown on a big screen over the stage. McNeill’s longtime friend and employee Emyli McGrath put the celebration together.
“I loved him. I love his family,” said McGrath, who worked for McNeill as a bartender and bar manager. “The outpouring of love from everybody in the community ... is so astounding and so telling of how Ray touched people.”
Where the brewery once stood there is now a deep, gaping hole — symbolic of how the loss of the brewpub has left a hole in the community.
“There has never been a bar like McNeill’s, and there never will be again,” said Ray’s friend, Jacob DeAngelis.