BRATTLEBORO — One year ago, Southern Vermont welcomed it first group of refugees from Afghanistan.
If there is any measure of success of the local resettlement program, it is this: of the 127 men, women and children who arrived over the past year, 103 have remained and 96 of those have permanent housing, either in Bennington or Brattleboro and surrounding towns.
Another measure of success?
"We recently had six births here in Brattleboro," said Eduardo Melendez, community engagement and communications manager for the Ethiopian Community Development Council, which operates 19 resettlement sites across the country. "That means we have six brand new Vermonters and first generation Afghan Americans here."
Among the refugees who came to Vermont are families, veterans, teachers, craftspeople, lawyers, nurses, cooks, and dressmakers, as well as five "artivists" from the ArtLords art collective.
Brattleboro was chosen as a "preferred community" for resettlement because it had support systems already in place but mainly because, "People here are very welcoming, they're very warm, and they are very excited about diversity," said Melendez.
In response to the emergency evacuation of Kabul in Afghanistan, more than 200 people in the Southern Vermont area stepped up to be trained as volunteers, 15 organizations stepped in as co-sponsors and 15 support teams were set up.
"Local faith and civic groups across Bennington and Windham counties have worked over the years with South Asian boat people, international students, and most recently, asylum-seekers, thanks to the Community Asylum Seekers Project," states an overview of ECDC's activities over the past year.
Other organizations include, but are not limited to, Bennington County Open Arms, St. Michaels’ Interfaith Refugee Ministry, the Rotary Club, the Beloved Community Group, Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, and the United Church of Christ Group.
Southern Vermont has been so welcoming that next year ECDC will be opening a new office in Bennington, and in Wilmington and Dover, the ECDC is establishing the Deerfield Valley New Neighbors Project, which will welcome 10 ethnic Tigrayan refugees, adults and children, from Eritrea.
Resettlement efforts in Southern Vermont have been aided through a partnership with SIT/World Learning, where refugees live in dormitories until they're ready for permanent housing in the community, and the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation.
"The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation has long looked to New Americans and refugee resettlement as a potential key to Southern Vermont’s economic development," states the overview.
"We're really focused on the employment support component of resettlement," said Alex Beck, welcoming communities manager for the BDCC, which has worked with 71 of the refugees.
Many of those took entry level jobs to support their families and now that they are settled in, are looking for new opportunities, said Beck, including going to college.
"We're seeing folks who are saying 'I plan to stick around for a while, so what's my next step in terms of my career?' The fact that people are choosing to stay... that is the success that we see. That is an indicator that we're doing something right, not just from the jobs perspective, but also from supporting them as community members."
Another factor that helped the refugees settle into the area was fortuitous and a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was established to help people pay rent during the pandemic and is winding down, has also helped Afghans get on their feet and into jobs.
But refugees are not helpless bystanders, said Melendez. Many of them are actively guiding integration of their fellow refugees through the ECDC's Multicultural Community Center.
"The best is yet to come," said Melendez. "We are right at the very beginning of a brand new stage for Brattleboro. We already have a Guatemalan family living in Brattleboro that we helped resettle. We are going to have people coming in from Venezuela next year. We are going to have people coming in from Eritrea next year and other countries in Africa."