Editor’s note: This is the next in a series of Year in Review stories that Reformer staff picked as the 10 biggest news stories of 2022. Another appears on page A4 today.
BRATTLEBORO — An investigation into sexual abuse allegations at Brattleboro Union High School that have loomed over the school for much of 2022, and led to at least two lawsuits and the firing of its principal, will continue into the new year.
The allegations and investigation stem from an August 2021 essay in The Commons weekly newspaper, in which BUHS alumnus Mindy Haskins Rogers wrote about two former students who said Robert “Zeke” Hecker, a now-retired English teacher from 1971 until 2004, drew them into sexual encounters when they were only 16.
Last January, the Windham Southeast School District hired a Brattleboro law firm, Buehler & Annis PLC, to investigate the accusations and seek statements from victims of abuse at the hands of Windham Southeast Supervisory District staff. The law firm set up a special page on its website called “WSESD Investigation,” in which it seeks “information regarding sexual abuse of students and/or harassment, or abuse of power by current or former faculty, administration and staff of the Windham Southeast Supervisory District.”
Former WSESD Board Vice Chair David Schoales, who recently stepped down from the board, said the earliest complaint the board heard about dates back to 1973 and the investigation could span to current times.
A few months passed, and then suddenly BUHS Principal Steve Perrin was put on administrative leave in April, with no explanation from the board, the superintendent or Perrin himself.
Rumors immediately began circulating throughout the community that his absence had something to do with the sexual abuse investigation. But several more months passed with no comment or additional information from school leaders.
Meanwhile, in September, school officials announced the possibility of two lawsuits over alleged abuse. The potential suits were mentioned during a board meeting when discussing the need to protect the district’s liability insurance.
“We have received letters from two attorneys requesting we preserve documentation in anticipation of lawsuits,” Schoales told the Reformer at the time. “That is all we are at liberty to share.”
It wasn't until October that the public learned anything about Perrin's leave, when school officials acknowledged a report detailing allegations of unwanted sexual and romantic advances from Perrin, starting in 2010 and recently reported to authorities.
“I am having trouble finding words that feel suitable for sharing information knowing that it will affect our community so differently depending upon each individual,” Hannah Parker, dean of students at BUHS, wrote in an email to students. “Some of the many ways we may all be affected differently might be the relationships people had with Mr. Perrin as a teacher, a colleague, an advisor, the topic of the article being triggering for staff or students who have experienced a trauma in their lifetime.”
A month later, following a special executive session, the WSESD Board voted unanimously to terminate Perrin's employment but did not provide further information.
While the investigation into abuse at Windham Southeast School District schools continues, students are being asked to identify “trusted adults” as part of a multipronged approach to protecting against future incidents. Also, the district hired an independent party, Dr. Chris Overtree, to conduct a school climate survey that will cover topics such as safety. Results from both the investigation and the survey are anticipated to be made public.
Superintendent Mark Speno said school administrators and the board are trying to increase awareness about sexual abuse and policy that school staff must follow. Speno said teachers are receiving regular professional development and resources are being given to families, students and staff. All staff received training from Prevent Child Abuse Vermont in the fall.
An abuse reporting system has been maintained and advertised since the investigation started this year, Speno said. Notices were placed in school newsletters, news releases were published in the Reformer, emails were sent to the school community, information was posted on the school district website, and board meetings included regular discussion about the investigation.