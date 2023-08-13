LONDONDERRY — The recent flooding in Vermont, and many of the unfortunate stories of loss for home and business owners, has been accompanied by many silver linings and powerful acts of kindness and generosity. Perhaps the most compelling gesture of all has come from over 7,000 miles away.
Leaders within the community of Ndoto, in central Kenya, heard recently of the flooding in Vermont. Despite living conditions and poverty that most Americans couldn’t even fathom, the residents decided that they wanted to help. They donated 15 of their own goats, which were sold at market and brought in $400 that has been donated to Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry.
The incredible display of generosity came about because of the Kenya Drylands Education Fund (KDEF), a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was co-founded by Manchester’s Sarah Hadden and Kenyan native Ahmed “Kura” Omar. KDEF was facilitating a discussion about community needs when the flooding in Vermont came up.
KDEF sent along a letter, signed by Hadden, with the donation to Neighborhood Connections. It opens with the phrase: “You are never too poor to give.”
“Vermont has been generous to the people of Northern Kenya,” Omar said in the letter. “It gives us a lot of pride to demonstrate such a gesture. We give you these goats for they are what we have."
Omar was in Vermont in April to make several appearances with Hadden in communities throughout the Manchester area, including visits to Maple Street School and Burr and Burton Academy, where they spread the word about KDEF’s mission to uplift Kenya from poverty through education.
State Rep. Kathleen James, D-Bennington 4, is the communications director for KDEF, and summarized the magnitude of the donation.
“It’s hard to describe what a big deal this is,” explained James. “In a place where residents live on way less than $1 a day and goats equal food, livelihood and life.”
Through what appears to be a serendipitous occurrence, Neighborhood Connections Executive Director Nicole Wengerd has spent a great deal of time in Eastern and Southern Africa, herself.
“It’s funny, I spent many, many years in Africa. I learned Swahili during my undergraduate, and spent most of my time in Tanzania,” said a grateful Wengerd. “So it’s a place I’m very familiar with, and I really do understand what a gesture this is. I said that we have to find something special and send a letter back explaining what the funds were spent on.”
Hadden said that she did not have any previous connection to Wengerd, who has also spent time in Uganda, served two years in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia, and did a 5,000-mile bike trip from Ethiopia to South Africa with her husband that took over seven months.
“It’s a place we are intimately familiar with,” Wengerd said.
Hadden said she simply asked Rep. James for a recommendation on an organization to donate the money to. She said she doesn’t believe that James knows Wengerd, either.
Hadden has spent a significant portion of her time in Kenya since she met Omar there in 2010. The two founded KDEF in 2013 and are nearing their 10-year anniversary next month.
Hadden just returned from her most recent trip to Kenya, where droughts are one of the primary factors in creating the extreme poverty there. The funds the organization raised, which have also been used to build schools all across the country, contributed to bringing water to the village’s more immediate area.
“We actually made history in the village of Karare, where we dug a borehole 520 meters deep,” she explained. “We found water for the community. No one could find water for them. Not the government – no one.”
Increasing water accessibility in the region is a game-changer for these impoverished villages, where many resources and energy had to be devoted previously.
“The women and children are free from transporting water 10 kilometers each way. It’s called time poverty,” she explained. “That’s all they have time to do in a day – fetching water and collecting firewood.”
Bringing the precious resource to the village both frees up time, and makes constructing community buildings such as schools a possibility. This speaks to the ethos of Hadden’s partner, Omar, which is “education is our way out” of poverty.
KDEF’s 10-Year anniversary
KDEF will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary at the Dorset Field Club on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. The anniversary bash is also a fundraiser for scholarships for Kenyan students (where education at any level is not free). The goal is to raise $50,000 to send 50 young students in Northern Kenya to school in 2024.
Attendance at the anniversary bash is free, but attendees are required to register in advance by Aug. 30. Register at www.eventbrite.com or send RSVP to kathleen.james@kdef.org or sarah.hadden@kdef.org.