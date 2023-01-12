BRATTLEBORO — The arraignment of a Rockingham man accused of assaulting another man who delivered him food has been delayed.
Anthony J. Saucer, 43, of Rockingham, currently is in Springfield Hospital.
"He is still there," his attorney Mimi Brill of Windham County Public Defender's Office said Thursday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Saucer was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Judge Katherine Hayes rescheduled the hearing to a day later because he was getting medical care.
"They're still not certain if he'll be inpatient or he'll be released," Brill said Thursday. "I've seen pictures of what happened to him. He was quite injured. I know he's going to have some pain medication at least for a day or two."
Brill requested arraignment be delayed until next week. Without clear information on when Saucer would be released or available for the arraignment, Deputy State's Attorney Johns Congdon said he sees no reason to wait.
"We do have conditions in place for Mr. Saucer," Hayes said, noting they bar him from contacting or harassing the alleged victim and he must stay 400 feet away from the victim. She asked Brill to return Friday for arraignment or with documentation on why Saucer could not or should not appear.
Saucer is facing charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and unlawful mischief. The assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail.
The Vermont State Police said it received a call late Tuesday night from a man reporting that he was assaulted at the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham. He told police he was delivering food for Athens Pizza and Saucer handed him $20 for a bill of $22.70, according to an affidavit.
When Saucer was advised he needed to pay in full, the victim said, Saucer invited him into his room while he got more money. Inside, the victim told police, Saucer began yelling at him and said he would not let him leave the room and held the door shut.
The victim said he opened the door and tried to close it behind him to keep Saucer away from him. When trying to close the door, the victim told police, he closed Saucer's finger in the door, causing a laceration to his right middle finger.
Saucer followed the victim outside into the parking lot and yelled at him, according to the affidavit.
"You did this to my finger," Saucer is said to have said before allegedly smashing the victim's head off his car window which caused the window to crack. Police expect to have estimates for the damage later on.
The victim told police Saucer wrapped his arm around his throat and placed him in a chokehold. The victim said he nearly lost consciousness, was unable to breathe and feared for his life during the altercation.
"He advised he got into his vehicle and the defendant attempted to open his door but was unsuccessful due to the door handle being previously broken," the affidavit states.
Saucer had previous conditions of release from the court for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct charges stemming from December, and unlawful trespass, resisting arrest and simple assault charges in April. One condition included not engaging in criminal behavior.