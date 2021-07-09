MARLBORO — Many children run a roadside lemonade stand during the summer to make extra money, but 9-year-old Henry Hobbie of Marlboro is trying something a little different -- a roadside asparagus stand.
Henry has been running his stand since he was 5 years old, and over the last four years he has been using the money he raised to give to local charities. This year he is trying to save up for a Nintendo Switch and then will donate the extra money to the Windham County Humane Society.
This year he has made roughly $60 to $80, but there have been some setbacks too. Someone recently stole some money from his honor box system, which is why the asparagus stand is now located closer to the house.
The asparagus has been growing on their property for nearly 30 years after the previous homeowner planted a garden with it.
He is selling the asparagus at $3 a bundle, which will include 8 to 10 stocks for the next two weeks as the growing season starts to slow down.