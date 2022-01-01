BRATTLEBORO — We began 2021 with an insurrection at the Capitol, and we end it with a surging omicron variant of the coronavirus.
At the Reformer, we delivered many memorable local stories in 2021, including the collapse of the stairs at Madame Sherri’s castle in the forest of West Chesterfield, N.H., rain-spurred flooding in July and a raging fire at an apartment building at 19 Western Ave. in Brattleboro.
All told, over the course of the year, your visits to our website resulted in 3,144,181 unique pageviews.
Here’s our Top 5 Most Read Stories, as chosen by you, our readers:
1. Vermont Bread Company abruptly closes; 91 employees out of a job, April 26
Veteran journalist Bob Audette reported that more than 90 employees at Vermont Bread Company started their work day by finding a locked building. More than 90 employees at Vermont Bread Company on Cotton Mill Hill are without jobs today, according to a notice filed with the Vermont Department of Labor. Subsidiary Koffee Kup received default notices from its lender, demanding immediate payment of outstanding loans, asserting its rights to take possession of the company’s assets and confirming that it would no longer extend credit to cover operating costs of the company, including payroll. The story is still playing out today, with the quality and legality of its subsequent receivership called into question.
2. Explosive garage fire sends occupant to hospital, Dec. 15
Journalists Kristopher Radder and Chris Mays teamed up to cover an explosion that sent a Guilford man to the hospital. On that fateful morning, Winchester Auto on Route 5 blew up in a series of explosions, “from small to large,” Brattleboro’s assistant fire chief said. The call came in just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The first crews on scene saw a fully involved garage fire. At one point, when crews started to arrive at the incident, there was an explosion that sent a fireball about 50 feet up, the smell of oil thick in the air.
3. Bellows Falls community mourns death of Jada Spaulding Doyle, 16, in Putney crash, April 26
A circumstance that no parent wants to see in the headlines. We went to the scene of the accident, where a memorial had been set up. We spoke with Jada’s friends. “She was a wonderful person,” said one of them, “a loving, kind and positive person.” A young standout, Jada had risen above a tough initial homelife and was a shining light to those who knew and loved her, as told by our veteran reporter Susan Smallheer. A police investigation pointed to a juvenile driver from Saxtons River as impaired by alcohol in the crash that claimed her life of Jada Doyle. The 16-year-old faced charges of grossly negligent operation with death resulting and driving under the influence with fatality resulting.
4. Father, son dead in Hinsdale following shooting, Aug. 5
The all-too-familiar and inexplicable scene of a murder-suicide on Plain Road — a 47-year-old man shot his son, 12, before shooting himself. The perpetrator had a history of drinking and violence. In December 2020, he barricaded himself inside a home on Upper Troy Road with a woman and her 4-year-old daughter. At the time of the murder-suicide, he was facing charges of domestic violence-simple assault, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and simple assault.
5. Nazi flag spurs residents to ask for anti-racism stand from Townshend Select Board, Oct. 12
Our arts editor, Gena Mangiaratti, showed her hard news roots when she tackled this story, about an anti-Semitic flag showing up on a property along Route 30 in town. The flag inspired hundreds of residents of Townshend and Southern Vermont to call on town officials to make a public statement condemning symbols of hate. Members of West River Valley Mutual Aid said that acts of hatred affect all marginalized groups, not just those targeted, and urged the Townshend board to “take decisive action.” A couple of weeks later, town officials released a statement condemning hate symbols.
