BRATTLEBORO — As a part of Diversity Week programming at local schools, students learned how to make a comic strip by a lauded cartoonist and educator known for his compassionate take on the world.
“Our theme this year is, Your Story Matters,” said Shannon Kelly, equity and social justice coach for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
Via Zoom on Tuesday, author and artist Marek Bennett taught students in Windham Southeast classrooms how to create their own comic strips.
The Henniker, N.H., resident makes comics and graphic novels. His works include the graphic novel series, “The Civil War Diary of Freeman Colby,” and drawing, translating and editing for “The Most Costly Journey” with the bilingual El Viaje Project. In September 2022, both books were featured at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. Kelly said the latter features “super cool stories about migrant farmworkers in Vermont.”
Bennett’s “work is brilliant, playful, relevant and infused with compassion and deep understanding of the world as it is, was and might be,” states a biography about Bennett after he won a 2021 New Hampshire Governor’s Arts Award. “He illuminates ideas of all kinds through his drawings, and helps students and their teachers see how they, too, can use this highly accessible artform — whatever their age, experience, talent or level of confidence — as a way to learn, grow and communicate in any subject area.”
Bennett said a lot of his projects involve history. He also likes to make travel sketchbooks and draw people he meets as different animals.
Encouraging the students to use their imaginations, Bennett first taught them how to fold paper to make comic strips.
“This is a good way to divide my paper up into four little windows into a story, and that’s what I do in all my books,” he said. “When I draw a story out, if you open up any of my books, you’ll see there are little boxes on the page, and each step of the story comes in a little box. We call them panels. That little panel shows a part of the story, and the next part comes after, and then you go on to the next page, and you read each panel in order.”
Bennett said the panels bring readers through moments and experiences.
“I’m feeling excited for all these stories,” he told the students working on their own.
Bennett said he usually starts drawing his characters, then “the world around them,” whereas other illustrators do the opposite. He will test his work on readers to see if it’s understood.
The cartoonist spoke of working in pencil, then tracing the lines in ink.
“It’s pretty easy to move things around and erase things and change things,” he said. “You can see the difference in the pencil, which is kind of scratchy, and the final pages of my book, which are black and white, very clear. I can contrast, right? Hopefully very eye catching and easy to read.”
Bennett told students that it was “great to draw with you all. Good luck on your comics.”