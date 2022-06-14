BRATTLEBORO — Recess, where school yard legends are made. From the basketball court to the jungle gym to the gaga pit, the joyous laughter of children and adults fills the air in this brief break from the world of academics.
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department joined with children from St. Michael’s Catholic School to build memories that will last. The four members of the department joined in all the activities, playing tag, shooting the basketball from half court, and trying their hands (and their bodies) at gaga ball.
For those that haven’t stepped foot on a playground in years, gaga ball is a fast-paced, high-energy sport played in an octagonal pit. It is a gentler version of dodgeball, in which you use your hand to hit the ball and try to hit the lower half of another person’s body.
Brattleboro firefighter Jamaal Cunningham goes for the shot while being covered by students from St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a basketball game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro firefighter Alex Richardson leaps into the air to avoid getting hit while in the gaga ball pit playing against students from St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Brattleboro firefighter Charles Huget runs around the playground playing tag with students from St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro firefighter Jamaal Cunningham hits the ball while in the gaga ball pit playing against students from St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Stephan Knowles, a fourth-grader at St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., hits the ball in the gaga ball pit on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro firefighter Charles Huget tries to get a child out in the gaga ball pit while playing against students from St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Wes Leonard, a fifth-grader at St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., hits the ball in the gaga ball pit on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro firefighter Charles Huget tries to get a child out in the gaga ball pit while playing against students from St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro firefighter Alex Richardson leaps into the air to avoid getting hit while in the gaga ball pit playing against students from St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
David Emery, Brattleboro fire captain for Platoon Three, and other members of his platoon faced off against some of the students in an epic showdown in the gaga ball pit. With arms waving, people jumping, and students helping to protect the firefighters from the others, it was a “battle royale” to be the champion in this winner-takes-all competition.
“I think it is important for everyone, whether you’re an adult or a kid, to have some down time, some time to get some energy out,” said Emery. “It was the highlight of our day.”
As the students returned to their classes, the smiles on everyone’s faces from this memorable playtime were bound to last a while.