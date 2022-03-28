BRATTLEBORO — A council made up of youth will soon be weighing in on issues and exploring improvements in different facets of local life.
"The Youth Council's purpose is to advise the community on issues, directly and indirectly, related to youth, and to promote more community service opportunities for youth, possibly internships and job opportunities as well," Maeve Bald, an eighth-grader at Brattleboro Area Middle School and a member of the Quality Youth Development Committee, said at a recent meeting announcing the launch of the council. "The scope of the work will be determined by the youth membership of the Youth Council."
Cassandra Holloway, executive director of Building A Positive Community, said the council will be modeled on community development principles: Members will participate in decision-making and shape strategies affecting their lives, taking responsibility for their community as well as themselves and changing conditions to promote mutual well-being. The council will include as many as 20 members and be open to people ages 11 to 21 in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union towns of Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon. The hope is to have diversity among members as it pertains to race, sexual identity, family income levels and differing abilities.
Alex Aither, a seventh-grader at the middle school and a Youth Council Design Team member, said the council provides "a chance to prove that kids can do more than adults expect."
"Kids can do so many amazing things and I feel like sometimes because of our age we are overlooked," Alex said at the meeting. "We are assumed almost mindless, we go to school, we do homework, we do after school activities and that’s all we do, but we have feelings and thoughts, too. We can have political opinions, like adults do. We can have so many opinions that I personally think deserve to be shared and would be very beneficial."
Youth opportunities
Building A Positive Community provides youth with opportunities to build skills and get resources to thrive in their lives, and seeks to reduce the harms of substance use in the community. Maeve said other groups showing interest in collaborating with the council include Brattleboro town staff, the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board, Brattleboro Union High School, United Way of Windham County, Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, Latchis Theatre, Brooks Memorial Library and Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club.
Many local projects led to or inspired the creation of the council.
Diana Wahle, an adult member of the Quality Youth Development Committee, said a mix of town leaders and youth-led retreats focused on asset development from 2002 to 2005. Youth-initiated grants were awarded and youth summits took place over the following five years.
A "listening project" in 2009 sought feedback from youth with challenging lives, Wahle said. That led to a planning process and has guided current work.
From 2008 to 2010, United Way of Windham County employed a staff member dedicated to empowering youth. The group welcomed its first youth board member two years later.
"Theirs was an example for having youth on their board as voting members," Wahle said.
The Quality Youth Development Committee includes adults and youth members. They submitted documentation proving at least seven benchmarks had been reached, making the Brattleboro area the third community in the U.S. to receive a special Quality Youth Development certification from a national committee.
Benchmarks included securing funding by local government and businesses for non-school programs embracing positive youth development values; having a professional youth-mentoring program, which came in the form of Big Brothers Big Sisters; getting businesses to display "Youth Are Welcome" signs; having access to social service information and resources outside of a school, which involved posting information about Vermont 2-1-1 and other referral services in pubic places; and effectively recruiting young people to serve on local committees. The committee recognized Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro and Brooks Memorial Library as "inclusive, welcoming, and supervised free spaces in the community for youth — including LGBTQ+ youth, youth of color, financially disadvantaged youth, and special needs youth — to gather regularly, safely, and comfortably when out of school," according to presentation documents.
Bald noted Brattleboro received credit for a unique benchmark by having an affirmative townwide vote in March 2019 in support of allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to participate in local elections and serve on the Select Board and in Representative Town Meeting. The Senate will need to override the governor's veto, like the House of Representatives did, for this to come to fruition.
Future benchmark goals include establishing the council, hosting a youth conference or legislative forum, offering internship/employment opportunities for youth and having youth on boards of youth-serving organizations.
A team effort
The Youth Council Design Team was made up of nearly 20 youth from the Brattleboro area, said Madison McKinley, an eighth-grader at the Brattleboro middle school.
"We met to discuss and make decisions on representation, inclusion, member selection, application process, and preparation and support," Madison said.
Members of the council will be selected by members of the Quality Youth Development Committee and elected by community youth. Youth who aren't on the council will be able to participate in some of the committees.
Committees will meet biweekly and address meeting process/leadership, communications/outreach, member recruitment/selection, Quality Youth Development benchmarks and more. The full council is anticipated to meet monthly or bi-monthly at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
Applications have been available at bapc802.org since March 15. Hard copies can be obtained through WSESU counseling departments, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Brattleboro Housing Partnership, Brattleboro Recreation and Parks, Brooks Memorial Library, WSESU staff, Youth for Change and Youth Services.
Applications are due by April 30. The election is anticipated to be completed by June 1 followed by an orientation June 6 and a retreat Aug. 10 at Landmark College in Putney.
The council will officially convene in September. A member could be joining a statewide Youth Council.
Holloway said a bill to establish the statewide council proposed by Vermont Afterschool, a group which informed local efforts, passed the House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Senate.
Building A Positive Community also is keeping youth informed of different opportunities locally and statewide to have their voices heard, she told the Reformer.
"We were just really impressed by the youth ... and all the decisions that have been made by the youth in this room," she said at the meeting.
Lizzy Elkins, a seventh-grader at the middle school, called the Youth Council Design Team's work "a great way to grow as a community, listen to others' ideas, and help keep an open mind."
"Everyone is one big group and everyone has a voice that gets heard," Lizzy said at the meeting. "You are not alone; we are all a team."
Town and school officials also commended the group.
"I value what you all have accomplished and I hope you will come to the Select Board to present to us," Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said at the meeting, "so a wider community can see what you've accomplished."
Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steve Perrin welcomed the group to come speak with administrators about their concerns and ideas.
"Your passion and energy inspires me," he said. "You have done a great job and I thank you for all you are doing."
Brattleboro Town Manager Yoshi Manale told the group, "It would be wonderful to sit down with you once you establish ideas."
"I'm sure our department heads would love to hear what you have to say," he said.
Maeve encouraged all the youth in the Brattleboro area to think about joining the council and "helping make a positive impact on other people's lives in our community."
"All I'm doing is providing the structure and connection for them," Holloway said. "I'm hoping we'll have longevity with these youth and in time, they'll be able to lead this council."