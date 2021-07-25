Masie Sperling uses a pair of clippers to cut down the buckthorn as students from local high schools help the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps remove the invasive plant from the wetlands in the Deer Run Nature Preserve, in Dummerston, Vt., on Friday, July 23, 2021.
DUMMERSTON — Students from local high schools helped the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps remove buckthorn, an invasive plant, from the wetlands in the Deer Run Nature Preserve on Friday. The Volunteer Day program introduces people between the ages of 14 and 17 to the Youth Conservation Corps.
Each year in Vermont, VYCC pays over 250 young people (ages 15-26) to do hands-on work in farming and conservation projects in small crews across of Vermont. These experiences help develop each member’s leadership, teamwork, understanding and embrace of inclusion and equity, and larger professional skills.