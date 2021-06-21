BRATTLEBORO — A big aim of zoning amendments being considered for adoption by the Select Board is to make more housing available.
The proposal would make permanent an interim zoning ordinance, which was put in place six months ago as a way to encourage developers or property owners to build or add housing units in the community and will end in two years after enactment. It allows “higher density housing in a bunch of the zoning districts,” said Planning Director Sue Fillion.
“The purpose is to improve housing access and affordability in areas of Brattleboro where we have water and sewer,” she said at the Select Board meeting last Tuesday.
The town’s Planning Commission held a public hearing about the proposed amendments last month. Last Tuesday was the first of two hearings the Select Board will hold before potential adoption, with the next one being on July 6.
Land use regulations were last updated in 2015. Fillion said new amendments being proposed are based on changes to state and federal laws, review by the commission especially as it pertains to housing, town staff recommendations, and joint meetings between the commission and the Development Review Board, which decides on local permitting.
In the proposal, a rooming or boarding house would be considered “conditional use” in residential districts.
“This allows more types of housing in the residential neighborhood,” Fillion said. “We know there’s a need for housing.”
Currently, the maximum building footprint allowed in the mixed use zoning district is 4,000 square feet. The proposal is to increase it to 6,000 square feet.
“We think there’s a little bit of room to allow bigger buildings in that zoning district,” Fillion said.
Another change would make surface parking lots and parking garages “traditional uses” in the service center district, requiring local approval.
“That way they can be reviewed to make sure we’re not just making parking lots without a good reason for it,” Fillion said.
The proposal seeks to require permitting for repaving, regrading or restriping parking lots. Fillion called it “a good opportunity to look at stormwater issues on site.”
Also proposed are updates to relax design standards and how parking can be arranged for inns; reduce the number of parking spaces needed at storage facilities; allow year-round camping at campgrounds, vertical blade signs, and retaining walls greater than 16 feet in the industrial district; define temporary signs and where portable signs can be posted; and remove stormwater management exemptions for commercial properties undergoing site work.
The changes allow for housing of all kinds of units and people of all different incomes, Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said. She called the proposal “wonderful.”
“It shows that the planning process is working,” she said, telling Fillion, “I applaud you and your staff and the Planning Commission for identifying these.”
Board member Tim Wessel said he hates vertical blade signs but it would not stop him from supporting the changes.
Wessel questioned where tiny home villages in what would be called “cottage clusters” would be sited, opposing them downtown. They would be allowed in the residential and rural residential districts, Fillion said.
Fillion anticipates more amendments will be coming soon as the result of a housing study. With the help of a municipal planning grant from the state, the town hired Camoin 310 (economic development consultants) to develop a housing action plan.