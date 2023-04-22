BOSTON — Readsboro native Jan Rancatti made a familiar journey down Boylston Street Monday afternoon, completing his 33rd official Boston Marathon in 5 hours and 25 minutes. A member of the quarter century club –given to runners who’ve completed the marathon 25 times – Rancatti has run the world’s most famous race every single year since 1990,besides 2020, when the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 62 year-old is one of a handful of Bennington County representatives from the 2023 race.
Bennington’s Jessica Chapman ran a sub-4 hour marathon, crossing the finish line in 3:47.24 while Haley Van Orman, a Shaftsbury native, clocked in at 4:55.02.
Rancatti said the race has become a tradition for him, though competing year in and year out was never a set goal.
“It was never a pre-planned thing where I said ‘Oh, I’m going to run 25 marathons to get in the quarter-century club,’” he said.
He’s technically run in 35 Boston Marathons, though his first two in 1988 and 1989 were unofficial. He entered those races, with no real training, as a “back-of-the-pack” runner.
While he battled a patella injury that put this year’s race in question, Rancatti said for the most part he’s remained healthy throughout his training over the years. That has played a large role in him entering for three-plus decades.
This year’s race marked the 10-year anniversary since the Boston bombing. Rancatti said he felt an added energy throughout the day.
“Huge crowds, huge crowds,” he said. “It [made me want to] give an extra 10% out there.”
One of his favorite aspects of running is mapping out how far he has traveled.
“I just like to run,” he put simply. “Going from point A to B is kind of intriguing to me. Even when I’m training it’s like ‘oh wow, if I stretched this run out, I would have gone from my house to Bennington.’ It puts it in perspective.”
Incredibly, if you add all of Rancatti’s 26.2 mile journeys beginning in Hopkinton, Mass and ending on Boylston Street, he has run from his home in Readsboro to Boston and back four times. He doesn’t plan on stopping, either.
“If my body holds up, I’ll probably run next year.”
When will he know when it’s time to call it quits? He got a glimpse of that this year from some of his fellow quarter-century club members.
“At mile 8 they looked horrible. They were limping, their form was basically shot,” he said. “They were saying, ‘We’re going to finish no matter what! We’ll probably go 7 hours, but we’re going to finish!’”
Rancatti wasn’t particularly pleased with 5:25 time, citing the knee injury and the rainy conditions on the course Monday. Still he remains competitive. He said once that no longer remains the case, he’ll walk away.
“I don’t want to have to crawl to the finish line.”
If there are any local athletes that ran the race Monday that we missed, please email a note to sports@benningtonbanner.com and we will do our best to get their results into the paper.