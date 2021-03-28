Pensions are not usually a topic where one finds excitement, intrigue, or political theater.
Unless, of course, you’re talking about reducing employee benefits, or increasing employee costs, in order to save the system from past underfunding. In that case, there’s no shortage of difficult financial and political decisions, and drama to spare.
That’s where the House Government Operations Committee finds itself. There’s no easy way out of this fix for the system, facing an estimated $3 billion shortfall, or for lawmakers working to save it.
A second public hearing on proposed changes to the system — and it’s stressed this is a first swing at the problem — is scheduled for Monday night, streamed live in Government Operations. If it’s anything like Friday night’s session, there will be a good deal of frustration expressed by witnesses concerned about the years they must work, the money they will pay in, and the benefits they will receive.
Saturday, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray weighed in with her own concerns.
Gray acknowledged that the problem is difficult and that she’s not been part of negotiations that led to the proposal. That said, Gray has heard from concerned employees, especially women who make up 75 percent of teachers represented by the Vermont NEA and 51 percent of state workers represented by the Vermont State Employees Association (VSEA).
“I encourage amendments to the proposal that center the needs and experiences of our teachers and state employees in the process as well as the value we place on their service,” Gray said. “I also encourage consideration of the disparate impact of the proposal on the short-term and long-term economic well-being of Vermont women.”
While the proposal has critics, the significant problems it seeks to address aren’t going away.
For a better understanding, State Rep. Kathleen James, D-Bennington 4, recommends a three-part series of video presentations by Chris Rupe of the Legislative Joint Fiscal Office as a primer. Start with “Pensions 101,” then check out “How Did We Get Here?” and “Possible Solutions and Strategies From Other States.”
What about a new source of funding to fill the gap? Rep. Brain Cina, P-Chittenden 6-4, presented an amendment Friday to a miscellaneous tax bill that would have raised taxes with a 3 percent surcharge on incomes over $500,000. That’s just 1.45 percent of the state’s taxpayers, Cina said, adding those folks have benefited from federal tax cuts over the past few years.
But that amendment was defeated resoundingly, 125-21. What to make of that result? Two thoughts come to mind:
• Lawmakers might or might not agree with the concept of a temporary progressive tax with a specific purpose, but many said they simply could not endorse a change in financial policy that had not vetted through the committee process. Some, including Government Operations vice chair Rep. John Gannon, were visibly and audibly annoyed by the short notice and lack of committee review. And Rep. Alice Emmons, the dean of the House, noted that in 1991, when the state passed a tax hike Cina cited as a model for his proposal, there was extensive compromise between the late Gov. Richard Snelling and then-House Speaker Ralph Wright of Bennington.
• But as noted by Cina’s district mate, Progressive caucus leader Selene Colburn, P-Chittenden 6-4, sometimes floor amendments are the only way to bring an idea to the table. A revenue source is not part of the initial pension proposal before the Government Operations Committee. And supporters of the Cina amendment and state employees testifying Friday pointedly noted that absence.
But here’s the thing: House and committee leaders are fairly convinced that such a proposal would surely be vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott, and that’s not a place where they want to go.
“I think it will be really unfortunate if we went through this process and had a veto and we weren’t able to override it,” Speaker Jill Krowinski said Friday. While she’s “open to ideas around revenue,” she said, “I want to be clear I want to have consensus, not an override fight.”
It would take 101 votes to sustain a veto in the House. But there’s another number in play: 149,198. That’s the number of votes by which Scott defeated former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman last fall in winning re-election.
During the campaign, Zuckerman pledged to use progressive taxation as a source of revenue for investment in human service programs and clean energy initiatives. And two out of every three voters, casting ballots in the largest election turnout in Vermont history, chose Scott instead.
That result is hard to overlook, even when union members — a core constituency for legislative Democrats — are calling for a progressive tax solution.
As for Scott: He hasn’t been publicly engaged in this situation, but one wonders how long that hands-off approach will continue. Scott surely recognizes the unfunded pension liability is a ticking financial time bomb for the state, claiming millions of dollars in general fund revenue every year. Furthermore, these are his employees, people whose tireless efforts over the past year helped the state weather a pandemic and helped save lives.
LIGHTS OUT
“Madam President, we’ve lost power.”
That’s how Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint was forced to cut off a spirited debate Friday afternoon on S. 10, an unemployment benefit bill that has raised business concerns about increased costs and potential losses to the unemployment trust fund. With no electricity in the Statehouse or state offices, Balint was forced to seek an adjournment, and the debate on that bill will now wait for Tuesday.
Also on the Senate calendar for Tuesday are a second reading of S. 100, a proposal for universal free school meals at public schools, and a third reading of H. 81, which allows for non-licensed school employees to bargain their healthcare benefits separately from licensed employees.
On the House calendar for Tuesday is Joint House Resolution 2, “Sincerely apologizing and expressing sorrow and regret to all individual Vermonters and their families and descendants who were harmed as a result of State-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices.” The full text is on Page 770 of the House calendar (click the blue page number to get there directly).
Also before the House on Tuesday are changes to a COVID relief bill, H. 315, added by the Senate last week.
TUESDAY
Now that the House has passed its version of the Fiscal 2022 budget, it’s the Senate’s turn. The Senate Appropriations Committee digs in Tuesday afternoon as it takes testimony from department heads. That’s scheduled to continue all week.
A similar task awaits the Senate Transportation Committee as it takes up the House version of the Transportation Bill, passed last week.
In House Education, a pair of Senate bills — S. 114, addressing literacy instruction, and S. 16, which would create a task force to address when and how schools suspend or expel students — are scheduled to be taken up starting at 1 p.m.
House Judiciary starts a busy week with testimony on S. 7, which expands expungement of criminal records in Vermont. It passed the Senate last week.
WEDNESDAY
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to take up S. 3, a bill setting new guidelines for information provided to public safety officials and crime victims in cases involving persons found incompetent to stand trial or ruled not guilty by reason of insanity.
THURSDAY
A pair of bills dealing with criminal threatening, against public officials and in schools, are due to be considered Thursday morning in the House Judiciary Committee.
FRIDAY
The Senate Institutions Committee is slated to hear an update on the state employees’ and teachers’ pensions from Treasurer Beth Pearce at 1:30 p.m.
TUNE IN
You can watch any House or Senate proceeding, either streaming live or archived whenever you like, by going to the committee’s page and clicking on its current agenda. You can find listings of committees and their agendas here.
You can access audio and video links for the House and Senate chambers, and look up any bill or committee, on the Legislature’s home page.
The House convenes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The Senate convenes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. Friday.