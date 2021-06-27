The legislative per-pupil weighting task force created by S. 13 will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, with two local lawmakers, Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham, 2-1, and Rep. Kathleen James, D-Bennington-4, part of the eight-person panel charged with determining how to implement new per-pupil weighting factors for PreK-12 public school budgets. The meeting starts at 9 a.m., and you can watch it live, or archived later.

It’s a complicated topic. But it’s an important one, with two big questions to be addressed:

• How do we better assure equity in educational opportunity in Vermont?

• And how do we do that without causing unintended consequences for school budgets and taxpayers?

For a glimpse into the sort of political headwinds the group and the legislature might be heading, consider a recent op-ed written by Jack Hoffman, a senior analyst at Public Assets Institute, a Montpelier think tank.

Hoffman: Student weighting is more complicated than it seems Many legislators and school officials are eager to adjust Vermont’s education finance system…

It called the proposed increase of the poverty per-pupil weighting factor from 0.25 to 3.00 “an extreme use of weights” and claimed that it would further complicate what is already a byzantine funding formula. Categorical aid addressing those districts’ needs might be a better way to go, the piece said.

For comparison, Maryland’s poverty weight of 0.97 is presently the highest in the country, the op-ed said.

“As the task force reviews current and proposed weights, it also should look at equally well researched alternatives for delivering the needed funding to school districts,” the op-ed said. “They might find alternatives that not only do a better job of distributing the funds but also are easier to explain to parents and voters, who ultimately have to decide how much to spend on their schools.”

Advocates for changing the weights have said categorial aid isn’t enough, because it’s not a guaranteed source of revenue and doesn’t address the structural unfairness currently present in the weighting system, in which rural districts, districts with significant English language learners and districts with students from economically disadvantaged households.

Those weights must change, advocates say, because the continued underweighting of those districts is costing children educational opportunity simply because of where they live.

In an interview, Hoffman said the group isn’t claiming the University of Vermont study that produced the new per-pupil weights was wrong. Nor did he question the underlying logic of applying per-pupil weighting as a means of providing equitable opportunity: that it’s more expensive to educate some kids because they face additional hardships.

“We completely agree that districts need more resources” to address the challenges of educating new English language learners and children living in poverty, Hoffman said. “We’re not trying to stall. We’re not disagreeing with the need for more resources. We think there are better ways to distribute money for this particular purpose than applying weights.”

“One of the things that’s going to happen us school district that already has high spending per pupil is going to be allocated a lot more money than school that had low spending under current system,” Hoffman told me. “We think that’s going to create distortions.”

He offered this hypothetical: If the new weighting factors are applied, he said, a town with a $14,000 equalized per-pupil expenditure and a town with an $18,000 equalized per-pupil expenditure would see the same weighting increase. “It’s not clear that there’s that much greater need in towns already spending $18,000 per student,” he said.

What we didn’t settle in that conversation is why some districts are paying more per pupil and others are paying less. There might be valid reasons, and there’s not an easy one size fits all answer to that question. We live in a state where some districts are PreK-12 fully public, some rely upon independent schools for high school, and some pay tuition for every single student in town.

Where there is common ground is that some districts have been underweighted for decades, using a system that we now know was not created using empirical data. They’ve been heard in the Legislature, which is why this issue, with all its political peril, is moving forward.

Expect more debates along these lines as the process moves forward — and a great many more in 2022, when the Legislature and its committees consider the solution reached by the task force, and the likelihood that it will increase property taxes for some Vermonters. it’s worth your attention.

Speaking of issues with significant financial implications, a pair of Windham County lawmakers have been named to the Pension Benefits, Design, and Funding Task Force, created when H. 449 was signed into law.

Sen Jeanette White, D-Windham, the chairperson of the Senate Government Operations Committee, was appointed by the Senate Committee on Committees along with Republican Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin.

Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham-6, the vice-chair of the House Government Operations Committee, was named along with that committee’s chairperson, Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Orange 2, and Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland 5-1, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Chosen to represent the Vermont-NEA are Kate McCann, a math teacher at U-32 Middle & High School in Montpelier; Molly Stoner, a fourth-grade teacher at Dummerston School; and Andrew Emrich, a kindergarten teacher at Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury and member of the union’s Board of Directors.

Representing the Vermont State Employees Association are Leona Watt, a senior probation and parole officer with the Department of Correction, and Eric Davis, an analyst with the Department of Environmental Conservation and trustee on the Vermont State Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees.

Also joining the panel will be a non-voting representative of State Treasurer Beth Pearce’s office; a representative of the Vermont Troopers Association; and the state Commissioner of Financial Regulation or designee.