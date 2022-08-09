BRATTLEBORO — A man who prosecutors told the court has an extensive record “for somebody who’s only 22 years of age” was ordered held without bail on charges he committed a lewd act with a child.
“In addition to having one failure to appear, [Garrett Aither] has multiple felony convictions including a felony conviction in 2020 for possession of heroin,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown during Aither’s arraignment on Friday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. “He has at least one conviction for violating conditions of release in 2019. Including a slew of other misdemeanor convictions, defendant also has on his record a violation of supervised community service ... The state does not have confidence that conditions of release will keep the victim in this case safe.”
Aither was arrested on Aug. 3 after he was found walking at the intersection of Pine Street and Burt Street in Bellows Falls.
Dover Police Detective Sergeant Rebecca Morris had been looking for Aither after receiving a report he had inappropriately touched a sleeping child on the night of July 23 at a home in Bellows Falls.
“It was scary,” the alleged victim told investigators.
Morris learned that Aither, who has been living out of a tent, had been given a couch to sleep on for the night by a friend.
The child did not know Aither’s name and identified him as “The kid who can’t have dairy.”
An adult identified Aither as “The kid that doesn’t eat dairy as he’s been here before many times.”
“Although Mr. Aither does have an extensive record, he has not had any issues with appearing in court or violating conditions for several years,” said Hannah Clarisse, Aither’s attorney. “He is also hoping to get into rehab and seek treatment. He’s in the process of that at the time he was arrested.”
Windham County Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes agreed to hold Aither without bail until a weight of the evidence hearing could be scheduled. She said if Aither can find suitable lodging, she might release him on bail on the condition he get entered into a treatment program.