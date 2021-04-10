BENNINGTON — A Sunderland man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for possessing multiple firearms despite being barred by a violent crime conviction.
Shortly before being sentenced last Friday, Scott Cornell pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. Another 10 counts of the same charge were dismissed under his plea deal with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.
In accordance with the deal, Superior Judge Cortland Corsones also sentenced Cornell to a suspended jail time of 1-3 years.
Cornell, 51, admitted possessing multiple firearms in December 2019 though he wasn’t allowed to do so because of a violent crime conviction. According to court records, he was convicted of aggravated domestic assault in 2013.
While investigating a report that Cornell’s wife shot their pet dog on Dec. 26, 2019, state police found 23 firearms, including rifles and shotguns, at the couple’s home. Police seized everything except for three muzzleloaders.
“This wasn’t a case where Mr. Cornell was using or brandishing a weapon,” his attorney, Jeff Rubin, told the court. “This was a case where the police came to the house for a reason entirely unrelated.”
Rubin said Cornell has been forthright with police and taken full responsibility for his offense.
After investigators uncovered his firearms, according to state police’s affidavit of probable cause, Cornell listed nine firearms that he used for hunting. He reportedly said he has owned them for many years and hasn’t gone hunting in years.
Cornell declined to speak at his sentencing, when given a chance. He attended by calling in to the remote proceedings.
Court records show that his probationary conditions in this case include an order not to possess firearms and other deadly weapons.
His wife, Joyce Cornell, meanwhile, is facing a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal by torture. Authorities allege that she shot the dog and left it to suffer from the gunshot wounds for several hours after the animal reportedly attacked her.
Joyce Cornell has argued that she’d shot the Great Dane without evil intent to cause harm. Police euthanized the dog at the suggestion of the animal shelter where it had been adopted. Her case is ongoing.