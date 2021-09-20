WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project's woods concert tradition returns with two local musicians in honor of Fall Equinox Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Multi-instrumentalist and award-winning composer/performer Derrik Jordan, of Dummerston, joins tabla and handpan virtuoso Jed Blume, of Brattleboro, in their captivating blend of melodious, percussive sound, well suited to the woodland setting. Drawing from traditions that span the world — African, Asian, Middle Eastern and Brazilian — Jordan's work complements Blume's world fusion style, with roots in Indian raga and other traditions. The changing mix of violin, flute, tabla and handpan, with its crisp, tonal timber that evokes ethereal, trancelike reverberations, brings in birdsong as well.
The healing power of the music in this sacred forest theater amidst tall pines will stay with you well into the changing season, organizers say.
Jordan's World Fusion Show, produced in Brattleboro through BCTV, won the national award for the Best Entertainment and Arts Series 2019 in public access television. He was commissioned by The Vermont Symphony Orchestra to write a piece ("Odzihozo And The Lake") which was performed in 10 venues around the state in the fall of 2009. His piece "Sky Mirror" for string quartet, shakuhachi and electric guitar was awarded the Shakuhachi Chamber Music International Prize 2008. Recently, his "Suite for an Imaginary Country" was performed by the Juno Orchestra of the Brattleboro Music Center as a part of the Juno Singles Concert Series. Blume's group Aura Shards with Anders Burrows plays original world fusion music.
The concert is by donation, with proceeds supporting the artists, their work and Manitou's "Community with Nature." Manitou is at 300 Sunset Lake Road, Williamsville.
Directions: Go 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from Williamsville Village; sign on right. Or approximately 5 miles over the top of Sunset Lake Road from Route 9. Social distancing is encouraged. Bring a mask, especially if you're not vaccinated, in case consensus among those present is to use them.
For more information, go to manitouproj.org or call 802-258-8598.