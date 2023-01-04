MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will present international bestseller and airline pilot Mark Vanhoenacker and his new book, “Imagine a City: A Pilot’s Journey Around the Urban World” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.
In his hometown of Pittsfield, Mass., Vanhoenacker spent his childhood dreaming of elsewhere — of the distant, real cities he found on the illuminated globe in his bedroom, and of one perfect metropolis that existed only in his imagination. These cities were the sources of endless comfort and escape, and of a lasting fascination. Streets unspooled, towers shone, and anonymous crowds bustled in the places where he hoped he could someday be anyone — perhaps even himself.
Now, as a commercial airline pilot, Vanhoenacker has spent nearly two decades crossing the skies and touching down in dozens of the storied cities he imagined as a child. He experiences these destinations during brief stays that he repeats month after month and year after year, giving him an unconventional and vivid perspective on the places that form our urban world.
In this intimate yet expansive work that weaves travelogue with memoir, Vanhoenacker celebrates the cities he has come to know and to love, through the lens of the hometown his heart has never quite left. As he explores emblematic facets of each city’s identity — the road signs of Los Angeles, the old gates of Jeddah, the snowy streets of Sapporo — he shows us with warmth and fresh eyes the extraordinary places that billions of us call home.
For more information on this or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at northshire.com.