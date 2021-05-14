MARLBORO — The chairman of the board of the Marlboro School of Music, which for more than 70 years has hosted the Marlboro Music Festival on Potash Hill, is asking a local judge to establish an escrow account to hold its lease payments until ownership of the former Marlboro College campus can be established.
“[Democracy Builders Fund] has advised me that it believes it is the current owner of the Campus, and Type 1 [Civilization Academy Marlboro Campus LLC] has advised me that it does not recognize DBF as the current owner of the Campus,” wrote Christopher Serkin in documents filed with Windham Superior Court on May 12.
Serkin wrote that neither organization has advised him to whom the music festival should pay the nearly $250,000 in rent.
The Marlboro Music Festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is planning to host classical musicians from around the world starting in July.
“A large part of the attraction for musicians is the unique atmosphere of the Marlboro College Campus, which allows musicians to work and collaborate in a secluded and protected setting,” wrote Serkin.
However, wrote Serkin, if the campus is not maintained as it was when it was owned by Marlboro College, “the reputation of the Marlboro Music Festival, especially with the musician participants, may be irrevocably damaged.”
Serkin noted that the ongoing operating and maintenance costs of the campus exceed $1 million a year.
The rent paid by Marlboro School of Music “is substantially less” than what is needed to cover those costs, he wrote. “[T]here is the possibility that no alleged owner of the Campus will have sufficient funds or interest in properly maintaining the Campus to the extent required under the lease ... Proper maintenance of the Campus is necessary to preserve the reputation of the Marlboro Music Festival.”
Last year, after merging with Emerson College in Boston, the board of Marlboro College sold the campus to Democracy Builders, which hopes to establish on Potash Hill Degrees of Freedom, offering “comprehensive wrap-around services to students pursuing a degree at an accredited institution including work-based learning, social-emotional support, on-campus community building, intensive academic coaching, travel opportunities, and professional training,” according to its website.
Democracy Builders purchased the campus, assessed at more than $4 million, for $1,725,000 in cash and debt.
In late January of this year, Seth Andrew, the co-founder of Democracy Builders and the public face of Degrees of Freedom, announced during an online forum that the campus had been sold to Type 1. According to documents released by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, the purchase price was $2.5 million in cash, $2.5 million in escrowed pre-paid rent, $2.5 million as a mortgage-backed structured donation, $416,000 in rent abatement, and $1.5 million owed to Marlboro Music to offset the cost of two buildings it is building on campus.
In early March, Andrew announced the deal with Type 1 had fallen through, due to Type 1’s failure to meet certain financial obligations, the details of which he would not reveal. Because of that failure, ownership of the campus was returned to Democracy Builders, said Andrew.
However, in the documents filed in Windham Superior Court, Serkin wrote that Andrew had informed him the cancelation of the agreement was due to Type 1’s failure to fulfill “certain maintenance obligations” related to the campus
But on April 27, the FBI arrested Andrew in New York City on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making a false statement to a bank after allegedly withdrawing $218,000 from escrow accounts established by Democracy Builders. Andrew was accused of depositing the money in his own bank account to secure a low-interest loan on an apartment in New York City.
After the arrest, Democracy Builders severed its relationship with Andrew. Shortly thereafter, Degrees of Freedom, which had hoped to start admitting students this fall, announced it was delaying the opening to 2022.
“Until I am completely certain there is a path forward, certain about the relationship between Democracy Builders and Degrees of Freedom without Seth as CEO, I don’t feel comfortable inviting people to the campus, telling them everything is going to be fine,” Chandell Stone, CEO and co-founder, told the Reformer. “I am not comfortable having young, vulnerable students coming here until those issues have been rectified.”
Meanwhile, Adrian Stein, the man behind Type 1, said his organization still owns the campus and plans to fight the termination of the agreement in court.
“I am reasonably certain that we will prevail and that we will retain our full and legitimately conveyed ownership rights to this magnificent property,” Stein told the Reformer on March 10.
Until he receives clarification on ownership, Serkin has requested the court to establish an account into which he can make the first deposit on the rent, which is due June 30. The second deposit is due July 31.
“With the suspension of the Degrees of Freedom program, the rent paid by [the Marlboro School of Music] represents the majority of the income that would be generated at the Campus,” wrote Serkin.
Serkin declined to comment on the record, telling the Reformer the filings speak for themselves.
Before Marlboro College merged with Emerson College, Marlboro Music began building a new rehearsal space and dormitory at a cost of more than $12 million. Even though Marlboro Music paid for the construction of the buildings, the agreement conferred ownership to Marlboro College. Following the sale of the campus, Democracy Builders took ownership.
The 8,800-square-foot Reich Rehearsal Building will contain three classrooms, four offices and a library area. The proposed 6,800-square-foot, two-story Residence Hall was designed to provide housing for 32 students.
The Marlboro Music Festival also signed a 99-year lease for use of the campus during 10 weeks of the summer.
Serkin wrote he has been in communications with Type 1, which confirmed “it may institute litigation” regarding ownership of the campus.
However, noted Serkin, according to documents obtained from the Vermont Secretary of State, Type 1’s official status in the state is “terminated.”
Serkin wrote he has been told Type 1 has applied for reinstatement, but it has not yet received approval.