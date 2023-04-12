MANCHESTER — United Counseling Service (UCS) will host the Burlington ensemble of Me2/Orchestra at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) on May 13 for a free evening of classical music for mental health.
Michael J. Colburn, music director and conductor of Me2/Burlington, will lead the orchestra in performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in the 400-seat Arkell Pavilion. Colburn’s previous roles include director of bands at Butler University, several positions over 27 years in "The President’s Own" United States Marine Band and music adviser to the White House. Now, he heads Vermont’s only Me2/ group, based in Burlington.
“A lot of our musicians are lifelong Vermonters,” said Phoenix Crockett, managing director of Me2/Burlington. “As the only Me2/ group based in Vermont, the whole state is our community. We want to bring our message to people who need it — ours is a whole community connected — Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and beyond.”
Me2/Orchestra is a classical music organization created for people with mental illnesses and the people who support them. Based in Boston, Mass., and Burlington and Manchester, Vt., the orchestra is also made up of ensembles in Maine, Oregon, California — and Denmark — with more in the works. Musicians of all ages, abilities and mental illness diagnoses can join Me2/ in bringing the "deeply emotional" qualities of classical music to life, according to Crockett.
One common thread runs through all Me2/ ensembles, and that is an environment in which the stigma of mental illness is not welcome. “A lot of classical music groups require decorum, a certain way of dressing,” says Crockett. “We have none of that. Instead, we say, ‘let’s break down those barriers.’ We bring people together who have mental illness diagnoses and those who do not. All of this is not ignored in Me2/ but honored.”
To learn more about Me2/’s free performance at SVAC, visit ucsvt.org/events. For more information about Me2/ Orchestra, visit me2music.org.