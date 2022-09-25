POWNAL — The state Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a public meeting here Tuesday for users of the Pownal Fire District No. 2 public water system and Pownal residents.
The meeting will focus on the recently received a permit to construct an upgraded water treatment system to permanently continue removing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) from the district’s well water supply. The system has had a temporary filtering system in place near the well off Route 346 since 2016, when elevated levels of PFAS chemicals were discovered in the system —believed to have emanated from the nearby former General Cable plant.
The pending upgrade project is required in a draft Corrective Action Plan (CAP) to address PFAS in groundwater in the area.
This meeting — on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Pownal Rescue Squad building at 22 Ladd Road — is being held in conjunction with a formal public comment period on the CAP, which closes on Oct. 4.