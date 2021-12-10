Monday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Bellows Falls Union High School Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School Board: 6:30 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3DL9UfV or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 31 4214 5143 / Passcode: 800859)
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center. Masks required.
Tuesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 5 to 6 p.m. at the WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom.
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?p wd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN 3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87199435257?pwd=Rm1WSzB3TzZ1S2w0Vy9NRUN5QlUvdz09 (Meeting ID: 871 9943 5257 / Passcode: eYp70d).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood Street and via Zoom with Finance Committee.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88410919182?pwd=WVlZV2doWW5QWm1raUsrRWhaV3NmUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 884 1091 9182 / Passcode: xqY38T).
Dummerston
Dummerston Development Review Board: 6:30 p.m. in the Town Office.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting, 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room to discuss and review the FY23 budget.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Negotiating session, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87811579313?pwd=cDUzbDN2eXJkeEhJRm1OdXg5dWNBUT09 (Meeting ID: 878 1157 9313 / Passcode: aC0f9D).
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 Pp.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Dummerston
Dummerston Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Community Center
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Café.
Dummerston
Dummerston Select Board: Budget work session, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting on the budget.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Exc. Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.