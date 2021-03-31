Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Negotiations meeting: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom platform (link available at wnesu.org). This meeting is for the WNESU Negotiations Committee to plan for upcoming negotiations and the NEA will not be participating.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Executive Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3dge8Rh or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 814 0370 9632; Passcode: 353270).
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3syYmaT or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 879 6204 6029; Passcode: 796128).