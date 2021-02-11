Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for public access instructions.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3tydF4i (Meeting ID: 834 3280 8146; Passcode: s4QFH0).
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council Special Meeting: 1 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3rAT1ie (Meeting ID: 983 1473 2411; Passcode: nx0Av7).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Board of Listers: 9 a.m. in the meeting room on the second floor of the Town Offices and via conference call at 425-436-6371, access code 865434.
Public Safety Facilities: 2 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81358146609 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 5814 6609).
Friday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Ground Committee: 8:30 a.m. using GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/124622101 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 124-622-101).
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon via Zoom at bit.ly/2LvJdGP (Passcode: 721033).