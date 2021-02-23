Today
Brattleboro
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3aGWdDe (Meeting ID: 999 5496 4185; Passcode: 590pVQ).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for public access instructions.
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/788128621 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 788-128-621).
Halifax
Select Board: Informational meeting on highway budget and other Town Meeting topics. 7 p.m. via conference call at 623-600-3745 (conference code: 673780).
Thursday
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. Meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +1-929-205-6099,,7814490827#.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985219541 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 8521 9541).
Friday
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87005382158 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 0538 2158; Passcode: 12261753).
Saturday
Townshend
West River Community Project: 4 p.m. annual meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3unE3yf or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 812 6091 3733; Passcode: 239835).