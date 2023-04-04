BRATTLEBORO — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering a free Mental Illness and Recovery workshop for any community member who wants to learn more about mental illness, recovery, and available resources for those dealing with mental health challenges. This daylong workshop will be held Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave. Pre-registration is required to reserve a seat.
Mental Illness & Recovery is a program developed by NAMI Vermont to provide education and information about mental health conditions. Any interested community member is encouraged to attend, including but not limited to healthcare providers, individuals with mental illness, and friends and family members of those with mental illness. Participants will learn basic information about major mental illnesses including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder. The workshop also provides an overview of effective treatments for mental illness, accessing services throughout the state, evidence-based practices available in Vermont, coping strategies and crisis prevention, recovery, and next steps for making progress.
“This workshop allows for the opportunity of open dialogue about mental health. Participants will learn about important resources and be able to connect with others who understand. The workshop is taught by two trained volunteer teachers who have first-person experience within their family,” said Laurie Emerson, executive director of NAMI Vermont.
Light refreshments will be provided at the workshop. There will be a lunch break (lunch not provided).
The NAMI Vermont Mental Illness and Recovery workshop is free and made possible by a grant from the Department of Mental Health. For more information or to register, visit: namivt.org/mir, call Laurie at 802-876-7949 ext. 101, or email program@namivt.org.
NAMI Vermont is the independent Vermont chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.