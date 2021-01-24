HANCOCK — A 25-year-old Massachusetts hiker who had been reported missing by his family was located safe in his vehicle just before noon on Friday, Vermont State Police said.
The man, identified as Jonathan Abbott of North Leverett, Mass., had told his family he was headed to Peru to hike on Thursday. When he failed to contact relatives after it became dark, they called police.
An extensive search was carried out by Vermont State Police from the Shaftsbury Barracks, as well as Winhall and Manchester police, and troopers in Rutland and Addison counties.
At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, troopers found the missing hiker safe in his car, in the area of Vermont routes 125 and 100 in Hancock. He told police he had been unable to contact his family due to phone service issues. Police determined he was in no danger or lost at any point.