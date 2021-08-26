FRIDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.