PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island College freshman Angelina Nardolillo was named Fourth Team All-Region by the New England Women’s Basketball Association for her performance during the 2021-22 season.
The former Hinsdale High School star played in 27 games for the Anchorwomen, starting 22 of them. She averaged 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest, registered three double-doubles on the season and was named the Little East Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year.
RIC finished the season with a 23-6 overall record and a 15-1 mark in the conference. Nardolillo ended her first year with six points, two rebounds and a couple of rejections during a thrilling 55-52 loss in a Division 3 Tournament game.
Hailey Derosia
The Keene State College junior was named to the Little East Conference’s First Team.
Derosia averaged a team-high 11 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per contest. She had a triple-double early in the season, racking up 17 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists versus Westfield State.
The Vernon resident needs 410 points in her final season in order to become the 21st female in school history to reach a grand for her career.
Anika Kapral
The junior forward averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Saint Michael’s College women’s basketball team.
Kapral scored in double figures against Bryant & Stratton, Post, Adelphi, Bentley and Franklin Pierce. She pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds on Feb. 12.
The Dummerston resident has 220 points and 155 boards in her first two seasons with the Purple Knights.
Kyra Rideout
The former Hinsdale High School and Vermont Academy student helped the Smith College women’s basketball team to an impressive 25-3 record. She finished her senior season with 31 points and 35 rebounds.
Sadie Stetson
The junior guard has appeared in three games this season for American University, which will play at Michigan in Saturday’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game at 3:30 p.m. She poured in 18 points to lead Saint Johnsbury past Brattleboro in a 2019 quarterfinal and later teamed up with Derosia in the annual North-South game.