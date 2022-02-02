BRATTLEBORO — Fifty-five years after Kathrine Switzer broke barriers by being the first female to run in the Boston Marathon, Brattleboro’s Nicole James is preparing to live out her dream by competing in the popular race on April 18.
Equal participation rules are a big part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which is being observed on Feb. 2.
It’s also a time to honor female athletes and their achievements. This area certainly has had plenty of those to celebrate since the school year began in September.
Hillary Renaud, of Vernon, finished third in the Street Stocks division last season at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, N.H. She took the checkered flag once and finished in the top five 10 different times.
On the trails, Stephanie Ager won six races for the Bellows Falls varsity girls cross-country team. The senior is the 2021 Southern Vermont League and Connecticut Valley Conference champion.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle scored a program-record 28 goals in the fall. She also helped the Rebels to their first state championship soccer match in 30 years.
The BF Stickers went 16-1, ending with a 3-1 loss to South Burlington in the Division 1 state championship field hockey game. Coach Bethany Coursen’s powerhouse had won 27 consecutive games prior to the title tilt.
In early January, Brattleboro’s U12 team finished second in the 29th annual Green Mountain Girls Hockey Tournament at Living Memorial Park. The BHA Hawks fell to Amherst 2-1 in the championship game.
Ava Joyal, 9, recently placed first in both the Mount Washington Valley Ski Jump and in a competition in Hanover, N.H. The Academy School student is a member of the Harris Hill Junior Ski Jumpers.
At the next level, Rhode Island College basketball player Angelina Nardolillo earned five conference rookie of the week honors and Keene State baller Hailey Derosia finished with a triple-double versus Westfield State.