NORTH BENNINGTON — Over the last 26 years, NBOSS has become one of the region’s premier arts events of the summer and fall seasons, featuring work by some of the best artists from the Bennington area, the state of Vermont, and throughout the northeast region.
In addition to sculptures by over 40 artists scattered throughout the village of North Bennington, an additional 20-plus artists will display their work on Bennington Museum’s beautiful 10-acre property in Old Bennington for the fourth consecutive year.
The exhibition kicks off Saturday, is free to the public and will be on view throughout the summer and fall, concluding on Nov. 12.
“Between the village of North Bennington and the Museum’s grounds, there will be nearly 75 outdoor sculptures by some of the best artists working in Vermont and the larger northeast region. That’s a density of high-quality public artwork, accessible free to the public all summer and through the fall from dawn to dusk. That is hard to beat,” said Jamie Franklin, curator at the Bennington Museum. “I am excited to see Museum guests explore the 10-acre property — from our Courtyard, with live music and food every Friday night to the George Aiken Wildflower Trails, with its native plantings and historic signage, simultaneously discovering the beauty and power of our region’s landscape and artistic community.”
NBOSS is sponsored in part by the Fund for North Bennington, The Village of North Bennington, Paran Recreations, Vermont Arts Exchange and the Bennington Museum.
A public opening celebration will take place on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Village of North Bennington, centered at the Vermont Arts Exchange (next to the North Bennington Post Office). Come enjoy Eastern dishes by Corner of India, and music by Beard & Glasses.
Bennington Museum will host an artist reception on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring music by SIRSY and stilt-walker Troy Wunderle, plus hot dogs and PBR.
All artwork will be for sale. Maps and more information about the artists will be available on the Museum website at benningtonmuseum.org and the NBOSS website at nbossvt.com by the opening date, June 17.