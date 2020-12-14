BENNINGTON — The task force groups working to revise and update Bennington Police Department policies are closing on the halfway point toward a goal of revising a dozen policies by spring.
The town is now opening the process to new citizen participants, who are asked to apply for a spot on one of six task force groups that will begin work in January.
Information about the process can be found on the town’s website, https://benningtonvt.org.
Each group is expected to have four citizen volunteers and the three permanent task force members who serve on all of the groups – Select Board member Bruce Lee-Clark, Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks and BPD Officer Daniel Ferrara.
Select Board Vice Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said up to 24 citizen volunteers will be selected for the six groups.
LETTERS OF INTERESTLetters of interest must be received by town Human Resources and Contracts Administrator Michele Johnson by Dec. 28, and applicants are asked to provide their first and second choices of BPD policies they would like to help review.
Those policies to be reviewed next cover Social Media, with the review beginning on Jan. 27; Special Events, beginning Feb. 10; Body Worn Cameras, Feb 24; Collaborative Partnerships; March 10; Nepotism and Fraternization; March 24, and Code of Conduct, with the review beginning April 7.
Lee-Clark said a related policy he personally would like to see addressed is the BPD news media policy, which he said is different from a social media policy and might not be practical to consider at the same time.
The social media policy, he said, might include such topics as personal posting by officers, the use of social media by the department and social media use in police investigations.
Jenkins said the first policies chosen for review were among those recommended by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in a report on BPD policies and procedures commissioned last year by the board.
The Select Board’s Community Policing Workgroup — consisting of Jeanne Conner, Lee-Clark and Jenkins — asked police officials which policies they felt would benefit the most from public input, Jenkins said, adding that other policies are also expected to be considered by the board following the first set of reviews.
Another recommendation in the IACP report was to consider a civilian police advisory or oversight committee, and the Select Board has indicated it will take that up.
ADOPTION PROCESSThe Select Board, meanwhile, has begun approving the policies currently under review by the task forces, which began work in early fall.
On Monday, three related policies considered by one group — on the use of force by officers; the duty of officers to intervene if there is improper use of force being applied, and on the use of conducted electrical weapons – were adopted unanimously by the board.
Two other policies, on fair and impartial policing and on investigating and reporting hate crimes, were taken up by the board on a first of two readings.
Other policies that are moving toward the end of the review process are those on responses to persons expressing a mental health crisis; motor vehicle stops and domestic violence responses.
Jenkins said the goal is to have each of those first policies come before the board this month for an initial reading. The board will hold at least two readings, over two meetings on each, allowing time for public comment.
The task force meetings also are being recorded by CAT-TV and can be viewed on the local cable network or its Facebook site.
Draft policies that are posted have been through a task force review and have also been reviewed by town counsel Robert Woolmington and Police Chief Paul Doucette.
“I think the committees that reviewed these [initial] policies have made them all better,” Lee-Clark said.
The policy models reviewed were existing BPD policies and/or model policies from the IACP or the Vermont League of Cities and Towns or other law enforcement sources.
The task forces worked hard to make the model policies more relevant to Bennington, especially in the language used and in definitions provided, Lee-Clark said.
“The definitions are substantially better,” he said.
The policies are being posted on the town website as they are submitted to the Select Board with both original model policies and with “marked up” copies showing changes made by the task force.
Once adopted by the Select Board, the policies will be permanently posted on the website to provide transparency and a clear reference source for community members.
In addition to the posted policies and task force information, the town website has a community policing resources page.
The Select Board hired the IACP for a review in September 2019, following criticism earlier in the year about the department’s response to racial harassment complaints over a two-year period from former state Rep. Kiah Morris, who stepped down in September 2018.