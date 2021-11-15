A new book by author Greg Guma re-examines the state’s history and tries to define “the Vermont Way” through the stories of its rebels and the movements they led.
“Restless Spirits & Popular Movements” tells the story of how Vermont came to create its political identity: a balance of sovereignty and solidarity, independence and mutual aid.
Guma, a Vermont resident since 1968, first released a version of the book digitally in 2017. The expanded print edition has more than 100 additional pages, numerous photos and illustrations, new material and added chapters.
The idea behind the book began taking shape through Guma’s decades writing in Vermont, beginning with his work as a journalist at the Bennington Banner in the late 1960s.
The book chronicles the political battles of Vermont’s early years, including scrapes between progressives and nativists over the state’s identity. The result, journalist Sasha Abramsky said, is an authoritative account written by someone who has immersed himself in Vermont life and politics for decades.
Guma has written documentary scripts, plays and books, including “The People’s Republic: Vermont and the Sanders Revolution” He runs Maverick Media, a publishing enterprise that covers media, politics, the alternative press and his life in Vermont.
“Restless Spirits & Popular Movements: A Vermont History” is being published by the Center for Research on Vermont and White River Press. The center is an interdisciplinary network of scholars and community members housed at the University of Vermont that aims to increase our knowledge of the state — where it’s been and where it’s going.
The book is available through local bookstores, online or with a contribution to the Center for Research on Vermont by emailing rwatts@uvm.edu or calling 802-373-1131. Other Vermont books published by the Center are online at vermontresearchbooks.org.