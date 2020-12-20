DUMMERSTON — A section of the Missing Links trail project connecting Dummerston and Putney is now open to the public and being celebrated as an achievement of a longtime goal.
Richard Fletcher, board member of the Putney Mountain Association who was in charge of the work crew for the project, said a trail committee in Dummerston tried to get easements 25 or 30 years ago.
“We’ve been able to find people who were willing to do that,” he said.
The new Dummerston trail is part of “a long-held dream” of connecting Prospect Hill to the extended trail system of Putney Mountain Association and the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association, according to a news release. The announcement came in a news release from the PMA and Vermont Land Trust.
Fundraising efforts resulted in the purchase of two undeveloped parcels of land in Dummerston that cost about $210,000 altogether, Fletcher said. The new trails run through the properties.
The land trust along with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board will jointly hold a conservation easement protecting the properties, according to the release. Fletcher estimated each parcel spans about 25 to 30 acres.
The VHCB provided a grant for the project. Other funding came from the Fields Pond Foundation, the Davis Conservation Fund and more than 200 private donations.
The trail opened to the public around Dec. 1. It’s described in the release as “a stunning 4.4 mile loop which starts at the trailhead at the end of the Hague Road and gently climbs through the hardwood forest to the high land, passing several vistas opening to an expansive southern view. An extension of the loop runs through the hemlocks and ends at Vermont’s second largest ash tree. Also from the trailhead, a 2.4 mile round trip section goes south to a high point on the former King parcel.”
Hague Road can be found by taking Green Mountain Camp Road off East-West Road in Dummerston. The PMA’s parking lot sits about 150 feet before the end of Hague Road on the left side and a temporary kiosk holds trail maps.
Roger Haydock is responsible for designing the trail. A crew of “hardy local volunteers” are credited in the release for working through the summer, completing the last stretch of the trail in late October.
Trail building to extend the paths is expected to start up in the spring. Fletcher said depending on weather and volunteer help, the full trail to Prospect Hill could be completed by the fall. Anyone interested in helping is urged to contact him at 387-6017 or rafletch5@gmail.com
The hope eventually is to connect the trails to Black Mountain and the West River Trail in Brattleboro. For now, the trails connect Prospect Hill to Bald Hill in Grafton.
“We’re very excited about this whole process,” Fletcher said. “It’s been fun, a lot of work.”
He said someone has to be in good shape to hike the new trail, calling it “moderately difficult.”
“And you don’t wear loafers,” he laughed. “The trails are well groomed. They’ve all been built so they’re flat even on hilly sections.”
Work on the 4.4-mile loop began in May. Fletcher said between two and seven volunteers helped every Saturday until the end of October and a few of them were out two or three times during the week.
The project marked the first time the PMA has ventured into Dummerston. The group solicited help from members of the neighboring community.
Fletcher said the vast majority of the PMA trail system can be used by bikers and snowmobilers can ride the trails if they find rideable paths. Hunting also is allowed. The trails are frequented by cross-country skiers and snowshoe users.