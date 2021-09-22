DUMMERSTON — Bring your appetite for food and fun to the 4th New England Street Food Festival which returns to Kampfires Campground, 792 US Route 5 in East Dummerston on Saturday, September 25th from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
With eight food trucks, five specialty food vendors, two bands, and live entertainment from New England Center for Circus Arts, this year’s festival promises something for everyone.
There is no entry fee; however, a suggested donation of $5 is requested to benefit the Born to Run Foundation, whose mission is to provide specialized prosthetics to young adults and children.
Born to Run founder Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., was a three-sport varsity athlete when her leg was severed in a moped accident in 2016. She just set a new U.S. women’s record in the 100 meter in Track & Field at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Lambert will be attending the festival to give remarks and to meet community members.
David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Station, Kampfires Campground, and the new River Garden Marketplace, is a runner who lost his leg to cancer. He named a house brew after the Born to Run Foundation called Born to Run Blood Orange Gose, and vows to run the marathon again with the help of a prosthetic.
“Street Food festival was the first fest held at Kampfires and it keeps getting better every year! This year is no exception with the addition of Paralympian Noelle Lambert joining the festivities to promote her Born to Run foundation. Noelle is both a personal inspiration and a mentor to me! We’re thrilled to be featuring our Born to Run beer to benefit her cause,” said Hiler in a text message to the Reformer.
Food vendors include mobile and traditional eateries: Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery; Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen; The Collective; Fine Swine BBQ; Anon’s Thai Cuisine; Zoomies Grill and Fill; David’s Catering/Tandoori Cuisine (vegan); and Salsa Sisters.
Whetstone Brewery and Vermont Beer Makers will be providing craft beer. Non-alcoholic beverages can be purchased from Maple Mama Beverages and World Coffee. Attendees will receive a free Koozie, sponsored Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors.
Other vendors include Jen’s Jewelry Chest; Vermont Maple Farms; the Nutty Bavarian (German kettle nuts), Viking Farms, and Hamster Wheel Snow Cones, where kids use their own power to crush ice for their snow cones.
Live music by Your Friends and the Wyld Nightz Band will take place. New England Center for Circus Arts presents shows at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The musical sponsor is Turn it Up Records.
BSA Scout Troop no. 461 will be handling parking and a suggested donation of $2/car will help defray the troop’s ongoing program costs. “In addition to donations received for parking and entrance fee, Vermont News and Media is donating $300 to the BSA troop no. 461 and $300 to the Born to Run foundation,” said Lolatte.
The Reformer, as part of their community awareness initiative, invited Rescue Inc. to be on site with a vaccination trailer to give out J&J vaccinations to anyone who would like to get one. The Reformer will be giving out small gifts to everyone who gets the vaccine that day. There will be a gift box drawing for everyone who received a vaccine at the event.
“We have an incredible international flavor at this year’s festival with cuisine such as: paella, Thai, Indian, BBQ, German, Polish, Vegan. It’s really cool to have food that you wouldn’t normally see in one place, all here,” said Richard “Bud” Lolatte, senior advertising representative at the Brattleboro Reformer who helped organize the festival.
“Mostly though, I love the whole vibe of street food fest, the music, Circus performers and the diversity of vendors- both local and throughout New England. All of them offer smaller plates so visitors can try more than just one or two options. I can’t wait to see everyone out there on Saturday,” Hiler said in a text message.
The previous three festivals drew 3,000 people each in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New England’s Street Food Festival’s main sponsor is Whetstone Station Brewery and Restaurant, with cornerstone sponsors Fenton Family Dealership, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Brattleboro Area Realty, as well as Vermont News and Media, parent to the Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and UpCountry Magazine.