HINSDALE, N.H. — Even though there will be no students in the building, Hinsdale’s new principal is excited to be starting his new job on July 1.
“I spent about six hours there, meeting with students, during the interview process,” said John Barth, who is currently the principal of Mascenic Regional High School in New Ipswich.
In addition to meeting with students, Barth also met with teachers, administrators and members of the Hinsdale School Board.
“The students have a voice already,” he said, about them being involved in the hiring process. “But they want more of a voice. It is their school and it’s a big piece for me, to listen to the students and support them.”
Mascenic, which serves New Ipswich and Greenville, has about the same number of students as Hinsdale, a little less than 300, though Mascenic is 9th through 12th grade and Hinsdale is 6th through 12th.
“I’ve always been attracted to Hinsdale,” said Barth, who lives in nearby Richmond. “I like the size of the school.”
He has held various jobs in education in the region for the past two decades, and has come into contact with current Hinsdale Principal Ann Freitag and other teachers and administrators in the school.
“It’s a small world, especially in New Hampshire and education.”
Barth holds a post-master’s degree in educational leadership from Keene State College, an M.A. in school counseling from Lesley College, a master’s in Liberal Science in Criminology from Florida State University, and a bachelor of science in criminal justice from N.C. Wesleyan College.
Before taking the job in New Ipswich, which he has held since 2016, he was assistant principal at Stevens High School in Claremont for two years and principal at Conant High School, which serves Jaffrey and Rindge, for more than a decade. Barth also served as a school counselor at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey for 14 years and spent two years as principal at Black River Middle/High School Middle in Ludlow, Vermont, from 2004 to 2006.
He characterized his interview with the Hinsdale students as “very respectful.”
“They were really engaged,” said Barth.
He was also impressed by the level of experience on staff and the institutional knowledge of the members of the school board.
“I’m not going to come in making changes,” he said. “I want to see what the vision is of the community, the teachers and the students. I want to evaluate where they’re at and we’ll move forward.”
We’re excited to welcome John to Hinsdale,” said Holly Kennedy, chairwoman of the Hinsdale School Board. “His wealth of experience, passion and student-centered approach will help us to continue to move forward in the ever changing educational landscape, especially after two long years of the pandemic.”
Kennedy also thanked Freitag for her long career with the school district.
“We will miss her leadership and compassion and wish her well for a relaxing and very well deserved retirement.”
Barth said he is also looking forward to meeting with parents.
“I need their input,” he said. “I need to know what they want and what they want to see in their school. They’re paying the taxes and it’s important for me to make sure their kids get the best education they can.”
Barth said one of the things he was impressed by in Hinsdale is the duration of the tenure of both Freitag and Hinsdale Elementary School Principal Joe Boglio, who have served in different roles in the district for 30 years each.
“In this day and age, when administrators are moving around quite a bit, to stay in a district that long is impressive,” he said.
Barth said he plans to stick around in Hinsdale for as long as possible.
Barth has a stepdaughter who is a lawyer in Chicago and a son who is an Army helicopter pilot in Colorado Springs.
“I’m proud of them both,” he said.
Barth’s wife, Lorna Watkins-Barth, has been a school counselor at Monadnock for more than 30 years.