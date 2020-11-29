Saving Vermont's oldest Jewish cemetery

Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.