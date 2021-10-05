WESTMORE
Work starts on expanded parking at Lake Willoughby
Construction is underway to create more parking at Lake Willoughby in the Northeast Kingdom to prevent visitors from parking on the side of the road and traffic bottlenecks, state officials said.
Work crews are forming an overflow parking lot off Route 5A that has space for about 80 cars, WCAX-TV reported.
The next phases including parking area improvements, Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible boat ramp access and boardwalk to the West Cove beach, and bathroom facilities will start in the spring and summer of 2022, the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation said in a release last week.
"These improvements are in response to significant increases in visitation and use and are intended to improve safety, environmental quality, and visitor enjoyment at Willoughby State Forest," the department said.
Westmore Selectboard Chair Pete Hyslop said it's a huge safety issue to have cars parked on both sides of the road, so he is glad that construction has started. The project has faced pushback and permitting delays, but the state made modifications to address some of those concerns, said Louis Bushey with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
"There's still some angst about the additional parking and construction, but I think (in the) long-run, we'll clean up that roadside stuff so it does not look like the chaotic mess of vehicles that it does on the warm, hot summer days," he said.
BURLINGTON
School district prioritizes equity in new budgeting model
The Burlington School District has announced a new budgeting process for the next school year that prioritizes equity for schools to make sure students are getting what they need.
Principals and schools will have control over how money is spent, WPTZ-TV reported.
"The model that we've developed here isn't about spending more or spending less. It's about how do we ensure that for any given level of spending, we are able to allocate that money in a way that really serves our equity mission," Nathan Lavery, the district's executive director of finance and operations, said on Monday.
Each school will get a RISE — "Recognizing Injustice and Seeking Equity" — allocation to help close the opportunity gap. Resources will be distributed based on enrollment and need.
"I'm excited to see what each of the school communities come up with as far as what they would like to spend and how they would like to spend it," said Clare Wool, Burlington's school board chair.
"What has typically been an equal carving of a pie chart for a budget, it could potentially sway to those schools that need more resources," Wool said.
The "Equitable Budgeting and Staffing Model" was created after the district got feedback from nearly 500 stakeholders. The district will also use COVID-19 relief funds to meet the equity goals, so the new model won't impact taxpayers, Lavery said, according to the news station.
Montpelier
Dollar coin series chooses snowboarder for Vermont's design
Vermont will be represented in a series of new $1 coins issued by the U.S. Mint with an image of a snowboarder.
The “American Innovation” series of one dollar coins started in 2018 and will eventually include a coin for each state, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.
Vermont's coin will be released in 2022. It shows a snowboarder holding the edge of her board while doing a trick.
While snowboarding was not created in Vermont, many advances in the sport come from the state. Burton Snowboards, started in Londonderry and now headquartered in Burlington, improved foot bindings and its founder, Jake Burton Carpenter, campaigned to allow access for snowboarders to local ski resorts, WPTZ-TV reported on Tuesday.
“In many ways, Vermont is the birthplace of modern snowboarding, and this coin represents Vermont’s contributions to the sport,” Gov. Phil Scott said.
The U.S. Mint says it works with the governor or chief executive of each state or territory to choose possible design concepts, which are then developed and vetted.
Other states' designs include a telephone for Massachusetts, the educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark for South Carolina and the first home video game console for New Hampshire.
— By The Associated Press