SPRINGFIELD — An attempted prison escape was thwarted in Southern State Correctional Facility.
On Aug. 24, Corrections officers working at the prison in Springfield observed an inmate climbing a fence within the facility and slipping between the top of the gate and the razor wire.
The inmate, identified as Dustin Deberville, was taken into custody moments after staff first observed his actions. When taken into custody, Deberville was still on facility grounds with two more fences that he would have needed to pass in order to exit the facility grounds. A subsequent investigation conducted by staff, coupled with their observations of Deberville, indicated that he planned this escape attempt himself and was in possession of a small number of supplies.
Deberville has since been transferred to the Northwest State Correctional Facility.