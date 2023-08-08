PAWLET — A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed Daniel Banyai’s federal appeal of the Vermont Superior Court’s March 2021 order to remove unpermitted structures from his property, per Pawlet zoning laws and procedures.
The decision, reached Monday, doesn’t necessarily come as much of a surprise: U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions seemed to foreshadow the case’s fate on June 5, when he denied Banyai’s motion in Vermont District court for a temporary restraining order against Environmental Division Judge Thomas S. Durkin, The Town of Pawlet, and “John and Jane Doe 1-20, whose identities are unknown at present,” to prevent enforcement of that 2021 order.
One of the requirements that must be met for a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction in such a case is that the plaintiff “must establish that he is likely to succeed on the merits” of the case. Sessions, at the time, ruled that was unlikely given that the Vermont Supreme Court had already decided against him with the same facts brought before both courts, and because federal court did not have jurisdiction in an ongoing municipal matter.
Sessions fulfilled that prophecy on Monday, dismissing Banyai’s case in its entirety.
Banyai’s next option in the appeals process, should he choose to take that route, would be the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The Second Circuit hears cases in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
A call to the Second Circuit to get a sense of the timeframe Banyai’s case could potentially be heard in was not answered, and no voicemail service was available.
That being said, there is no indication as of yet that Banyai plans to take his appeal to a higher court. He did submit an affidavit to the environmental court on July 28 with photos of his property, both before and after his claimed destruction, dismantling and bulldozing of the unpermitted structures in question.
That same day, Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, filed a motion to dismiss the civil sanctions imposed against him. Those includes his imprisonment until the town can bring his property into compliance (at his cost), and over $100,000 in fines and counting – accrued at a rate of $200 per day since the Vermont Supreme Court affirmed the environmental court’s decision in January of 2022.
The town’s position, however, appears to be that the time for clemency in the matter has long since passed. Up until July 6, Durkin had been using “coercive sanctions” like potential imprisonment and the prospect of erasing those fines as a means to “achieve compliance,” to no avail. It was then Durkin issued the writ of mittimus for Banyai’s arrest and deemed the fines “non-purgeable.”
Merrill Bent, attorney for the town of Pawlet, filed a formal opposition to Banyai’s most recent motion on Monday.
“While Defendant offers an affidavit and accompanying photographs, they do not demonstrate compliance, nor would the Town accept Defendant’s representations without a site inspection, to which it was entitled under the Court’s prior orders,” the document reads. “The Court should not disturb this aspect of its order until after the Town has been permitted to enter the Property to inspect it.”
Per the town’s written opposition to Banyai’s motion, no such site inspection has been scheduled, as Banyai has not responded to the town’s requests to do so.