BENNINGTON — A Bennington man was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting a teenage girl but acquitted of two related charges, the culmination of the county’s first jury trial during the pandemic.
The man, Joshua Boyer, was found guilty of sexual assault of a child following a jury deliberation that lasted about six hours Monday. The felony offense carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and a mandatory maximum of life.
Boyer, 34, will be sentenced in Bennington Superior Criminal Court at a later date. He has been held without bail since April 2018.
The jury also found him not guilty of his two original felony charges: repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child and first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
These charges were tied to allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Bennington sometime between the summer of 2017 and the spring of 2018, as well as choked her one day that she threatened to tell on him.
He was convicted on a “lesser included offense,” which the court instructed the jury to consider if it didn’t find him guilty of repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child. Sexual assault of a child was included upon the state’s request before the case was handed to the jury just past noon on Monday.
The defense objected to the addition of a lesser included offense. Lead defense attorney Kate Lamson said during court discussions that the state’s allegation from the start was of repeated sexual assaults.
When requested by either party to a case, state law allows the court to inform the jury of a lesser included offense if it is supported by evidence.
Evidence presented at the three-day trial included testimony by both the complainant and Boyer.
The girl spent time at Boyer’s house. When she took the witness stand on Friday, the teenage girl talked about how the assaults started and intensified. She said the last incident occurred in April, the day before she filed a complaint with the Bennington Police Department.
She expressed concern that no one would believe her story.
Boyer waived his right against self-incrimination, declaring his innocence from the stand on Monday. He provided details to support his attorneys’ arguments: that the girl made up the accusations in a bid to escape her personal troubles and that the state’s DNA evidence was questionable.
“The DNA evidence is not the silver bullet,” Lamson said during her closing argument. “What we’re left with with the DNA is just, frankly, muddied waters.”
A state chemist testified Thursday that lab testing found the DNA of Boyer and the girl on two items taken from Boyer’s home: a rug that the girl had used and a condom wrapper.
Another chemist who testified for the defense said studies have shown that DNA can be transferred from item to item, even without a person’s touching that item.
In his closing argument, Deputy State’s Attorney Alex Burke underscored state chemists’ statements that such DNA transfers can happen only under the right circumstances. The simplest explanation for the DNA’s being found on the rug and condom wrapper, he said, was that Boyer had sexually assaulted the girl.
“Her testimony alone is sufficient for you to find the defendant guilty of these crimes,” the prosecutor said. “What she told you is enough.”
Before handing the case to the jury for deliberation, Superior Judge Cortland Corsones dismissed one of Boyer’s three original charges: aggravated sexual assault on a child resulting in serious injury. The court ruling granted a defense motion, with Corsones saying he didn’t believe a reasonable jury could determine beyond a reasonable doubt that evidence presented supported that charge.
The jury announced its verdict around 6:30 p.m. Monday, with some members of the public viewing the proceedings remotely. Some witnesses also testified via video link.
Boyer was originally tried in November 2019, but it ended in a mistrial because of juror misconduct. His retrial was delayed after the Vermont Supreme Court paused jury trials in aMarch 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He is the state’s longest-held defendant in a Bennington County criminal case.