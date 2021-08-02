SOMERSET — The body of a missing Bennington man was found in Somerset on Saturday, a death that police said did not immediately appear to be suspicious.
The man, Joseph Schoenig, 73, was found dead early Saturday afternoon and the scene investigation found evidence of suicide, according to Vermont State Police.
State police said the body will undergo an autopsy. Schoenig had been reported missing since July 19.
There is help available for people who are in crisis or emotional distress and their loved ones, according to mental health experts.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline that offers free and confidential support 24 hours, 7 days a week. To speak with a certified listener, call 800-273-8255. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing should call 800-799-4889.
The Crisis Text Line is a texting service that offers similar support. To chat with a trained listener, text VT to 741741.
Alternatively, VT Helplink can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 or 802-652-4636.