MONTPELIER — The Green Mountain Care Board is accepting public comments through July 24 on proposed double-digit premium increases being sought by the state’s largest health insurers.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont is seeking average increases of 14.5 percent for small group plans and 15.5 percent for individual and family plans over its 2023 rates. MVP Health Care has proposed average increases of 12.5 percent for small group plans and 12.8 percent for individual and family plans.
Taken together, the two insurers cover 68,324 Vermonters and small businesses, according to an email sent to constituents by state Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz of Manchester. Collectively, the insurers’ proposed premiums would increase an average of 13.8 percent, the email said.
James said those figures were provided by the Office of the Health Care Advocate Mike Fisher.
In filings with the Green Mountain Care Board, the insurers laid out the reasoning for seeking rate increases from Vermont businesses and their workers.
“Our premiums must be adequately funded to ensure stability and to maintain access to quality care, while protecting Vermonters’ ability to pay,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont said in its “plain language summary” filing. “The factors that drive this rate increase are primarily the cost and utilization of care in hospitals and lifesaving drugs.”
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont said hospital costs and prescription drugs are the two greatest pressures on health care costs, and together make up 10.1 percent of its requested premium increase.
MVP Health Care, in its filing, broke down the reasoning for its proposal and the resulting percentage increase sought. For its individual plans, it attributed 3.4 percent to projected higher claims this year, 7.5 percent to increases in medical and pharmacy costs, 1.3 percent in business costs, and 0.3 percent for calendar 2024 being a leap year and having an additional day.
Vermont’s Office of Health Care Advocate, which is a division of Vermont Legal Aid, may also choose to participate in the process as a party representing consumers. In addition, a person may qualify as an interested party if he or she can demonstrate a direct and substantial effect from the outcome of the review.
According to the Green Mountain Care Board’s website, within 60 days of receiving a rate request, it must post opinions from two sources: An actuary, discussing whether the request is reasonable, and the state Department of Financial Regulation, on how the rate change will affect the insurer’s financial solvency.
Within 30 days, GMCB will hold a public hearing on the filing.
The board then decides to approve, modify, or disapprove a rate request within 90 days from the date it was filed, and that decision in turn may be appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court within 30 days.
Last year, the Green Mountain Care Board reduced rate increase requests requested by both insurers.
For small group insurance plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont had sought an increase of 15.4 percent, and was approved for an increase of 11.7 percent. MVP Health sought an increase of 23.4 percent and was approved for an increased of 18.3 percent.
For individual and family plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont sought an increase of 14.9 percent and was approved for an increase of 11.4 percent, while MVP sought an increase of 24.4 percent and was approved for 19.3 percent.
The insurers said the requests were driven by several factors, including rising costs for specialty pharmaceuticals and higher costs paid to health care providers for delivering services.