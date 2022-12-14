BENNINGTON — Consultants hired by developer Allco Renewable Energy Ltd. told the Planning Commission on Tuesday that the company’s revised plan for an Apple Hill parcel would meet Bennington’s definition of a “preferred site” for solar arrays.
After hearing from two consulting firms — and from abutters and other town residents who staunchly oppose the power generation project — the commission continued its public hearing to Jan. 12.
At that time, commissioners could vote on a recommendation to the Select Board or ask for additional information from the parties, Planning Director Daniel Monks said.
The Select Board is expected to afterward submit comment on behalf of the town to the state Public Utility Commission, which oversees permitting for solar and other energy projects.
PAST DENIALS
The developer's proposals for a 2-megawatt solar array called Chelsea Solar — and for another nearby commercial-size project called Apple Hill Solar — have failed for nearly a decade to win a required certificate of public good from the PUC for either project, despite several attempts, rejections and appeals to the Vermont Supreme Court.
However, the developer recently presented a revised site plan for the Chelsea project that representatives contend meets the town’s Energy Plan definition of a preferred solar site because it would utilize natural screening to block the array from view.
PUC rejections of both solar projects have focused on the potential impacts on the prominent and scenic Apple Hill area, located just north of town and east of Route 7 as it climbs toward Shaftsbury.
GRADE CHANGES
Allco consultants Mark Kane, director of community planning with SE Group, and Michael Buscher, a landscape architect with T.J. Boyle Associates, said they independently studied the site and the new Allco plan and concluded the project now meets the town’s preferred site definition.
The Energy Plan section of the Town Plan has maps designating areas that are considered preferable for a solar arrays, while also allowing other sites to meet that definition if they meet certain criteria, such as natural screening.
The revised Allco plan meets the definition through changes designed to screen the entire site, the consultants said.
They cited proposed regrading in one section of the Chelsea parcel to lower the height of the array and a shift in the array location to take advantage of natural screening.
The changes, which were illustrated with a slide show presentation and maps, make the parcel “a preferred [solar] site, from our perspective,” Kane said.
The second opinion from T.J. Boyle was “100 percent independent” from the SE Group opinion, he said, but reached the same conclusion.
Buscher said the “entire array is fully screened” from surrounding areas and conforms with the town plan in that regard.
The consultants also said the grading work would not require blasting of hardened soil or rock, which had been mentioned as a possibility at a prior commission meeting. The company has committed to not use blasting, they said.
OPPONENTS REACT
Opponents of the revised project and the adjacent Apple Hill Solar proposal were not swayed by the two consultants.
Lora Block, of the Apple Hill Homeowners Association, said the project still would require cutting several acres of trees — and double that acreage to as many as 20 acres if the Apple Hill Solar is eventually permitted. The treeless area would be visible, she said.
In addition, the proposed solar site remains in the town’s Rural Conservation district, she said, which is supposed to exclude commercial development.
“I don’t think you should make it any easier for them,” Block told planners. “This project has already been denied twice [for a permit].”
Block and Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, who has assisted the abutters during the permitting process, each pointed out that about 500 acres of Bennington has been designated preferred for solar development, yet the developer keeps trying for a project on Apple Hill.
Projects in those locations might have been permitted long ago, they said.
Smith said one reason the Apple Hill site is attractive to Allco is that its 2013 agreement to sell power into the grid was set at a much higher price than more recent contracts under the state’s Standard Offer program.
But that would create “very high priced power,” she said, which wouldn’t fit with the company’s argument concerning the need for more electricity from renewable sources.
Maru Leon-Griffin, whose family owns the Mount Anthony Country Club, said she believes the solar array would still be visible from the golf course, as well as clearly visible from the top of the Bennington Monument.
She reiterated the contention of opponents of the project site that an array there would have a negative effect on the area’s economy, which is dependent upon visitors who enjoy Vermont’s scenic beauty.