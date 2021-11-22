ARLINGTON — Schools in the Arlington district are breaking for Thanksgiving early due to increasing cases of COVID-19.
An email sent home to parents Monday afternoon announced that students at Fisher Elementary will not attend school Wednesday as originally scheduled, and students at Arlington Memorial High School will not attend school Tuesday or Wednesday.
The email said it was out of an abundance of caution due to "the frequency in COVID cases, potential staffing issues, and overall health and safety of our learning community."
Arlington schools have reported numerous COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks, including several more over this past weekend.